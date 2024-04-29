Jumo Health to Lead a Roundtable Discussion on Authenticity and the Patient Voice at the Annual Health Equity in Clinical Trials Congress

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health—a global provider of age-appropriate, culturally relevant medical education—today announced that Kevin Aniskovich, the Company's President and CEO, will be moderating a roundtable discussion, "Why Authenticity and the Patient Voice is Critical When Driving Diversity in Clinical Trials" at the Health Equity in Clinical Trials Congress.

"While there has been much discussion on increasing participation among traditionally under-represented communities in clinical research, we continue to witness the same tactics deployed in-market and hoping for a different outcome," shared Aniskovich. "At Jumo Health, we believe education is the cornerstone of a patient's clinical trial success. Through local community input, we focus on elevating health literacy by sharing patient stories to ensure our materials are authentic and relatable, address the social determinants of health, and increase participation in clinical trials. We are proud to lead this round table because to us, health equity is more than a topic of discussion, it is an essential component to our service offering and why we're trusted by the world's largest companies," concluded Aniskovich.

The Health Equity in Clinical Trials Congress will be held in Atlanta, Georgia on May 8-9, 2024. This event provides a platform for a collaborative discussion among pharmaceutical, biotech and various service providers to share current thinking around strategies to improve access to clinical trials.

The roundtable discussion will allow patient advocates, community activists, and pharmaceutical clients to share their success stories on how their study teams are implementing diversity initiatives to improve recruitment and retention. Panelists will also discuss the importance of activating local community members to help build trust. The roundtable will include the following individuals:

Kevin Aniskovich, President & CEO, Jumo Health

Tony Wafford, President & CEO, I Choose Life Foundation

LaToya Bolds-Johnson, Patient Advocate

Erika Heiges, Associate Director, Engagement Strategy Lead, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gwenn Oakes, Director, Global Trial Optimization, Merck & Co.

In addition, the Congress will feature speakers from top pharmaceutical and biotech companies who will share their unique perspectives and experiences on how to make clinical trials more accessible to people of all communities. To view the agenda and register for the Second Annual Health Equity in Clinical Trials Congress, visit healthequityclinicaltrialcongress.com

To learn how Jumo Health is pioneering diversity in clinical trials through a focus on health literacy and sharing real patient experiences through authentic storytelling, visit diversity.jumohealth.com to schedule a time to speak with a representative about your trial needs.

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally relevant, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 80+ countries in 120+ languages. Our various digital, video, and print offerings use highly visual elements and research-supported health literacy strategies to ensure that everyone can understand and act upon complex medical information. We do this through familiar mediums—from comic books and animation, to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories—all customized based on audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to promote access and to ensure unique patient experiences are accurately represented.

