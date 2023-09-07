Jump Aero Unveils Rapid Response eVTOL Design, Receives First Order from Falck Ambulance Services and Funding from U.S. Air Force

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jump Aero unveiled the design of the company's all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) first response aircraft which has been in development since 2019. The company also announced that the first full-scale prototype would be partially funded by the United States Air Force and confirmed the first commercial order from Falck Ambulance Services.

The new eVTOL design, called the JA1 "Pulse", is designed to help medical professionals arrive at the scene of a rural emergency as fast as possible with critical lifesaving equipment. It is capable of dash speeds of 250 knots making it the fastest form of sustainable personal transportation with the goal of providing the largest coverage radius within the critical 8-minute emergency response window.

Falck A/S has purchased an option for the first commercial delivery of a JA1 Pulse aircraft.

"Falck is excited to partner with Jump Aero to help us revolutionize the future of emergency services. By enabling professional help to reach hard-to-access locations in a timely manner, Jump Aero will help Falck to deliver improved services to our customers." –Jakob Riis, CEO of Falck.

Jump Aero has won $3.6 million in contracts from the U.S. Air Force to accelerate the company's technology development. The latest $1.8 million Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) will be used to fund the first full-scale proof-of-concept prototype.

"Jump Aero's aircraft concept and development strategy focusing on rapid emergency response has potential for defense-related use-cases and is complementary to the other eVTOL programs that the U.S. Air Force's Agility Prime program has engaged with to date. We look forward to working with Jump Aero to help mature their dual-use technology." – Lt Col John Tekell, Agility Prime Program lead.

The JA1 Pulse can fly one trained professional plus emergency equipment to unimproved landing zones in rural areas. More detail about the aircraft design is available at: www.jumpaero.com

Jump Aero Incorporated is an advanced air mobility company with a mission to leverage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology to help save lives by reducing emergency response times in rural areas. Jump Aero is headquartered in Petaluma, California with satellite offices in Santa Paula, California and Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Falck A/S is a global first response business headquartered in Denmark with 25,000 skilled and experienced professionals working in 26 countries around the world. Characterized by a strong, diverse, and inclusive working environment, the Falck team provides over 8 million emergency response and healthcare services every year.

