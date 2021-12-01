Jump Aero Welcomes New Adviser: Former FAA Associate Administrator - Ali Bahrami

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jump Aero Incorporated is pleased to announce the addition of the former FAA Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety, Ali Bahrami, to the Jump Aero Advisory Board. Mr. Bahrami will provide strategic guidance regarding the efforts leading to safe and efficient operation of the Jump Aero eVTOL aircraft. Mr. Bahrami's long experience in certification and regulatory matters will assist Jump Aero in defining and evaluating key strategic elements for Jump Aero regarding aircraft certification, operational safety, and go-to-market strategy for the company's eVTOL platform.

Ali Bahrami

A long-time aviation executive, Mr. Ali Bahrami was the FAA's Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety from 2017 until 2021. In this role, he led the organization responsible for setting safety standards and overseeing all parts of the aviation industry – airlines, manufacturers, repair stations, pilots, mechanics, and any person or product that operates in aviation, including unmanned aircraft systems. These programs have a direct impact on every facet of domestic and international civil aviation safety. Mr. Bahrami first joined the FAA as an engineer in 1989 and from 2004-2013 served as a manager of the Transport Airplane Directorate. In addition, Mr. Bahrami has served as the Vice President for Civil Aviation at the Aerospace Industries Association, a Washington, D.C. based trade association that represents the nation's leading aerospace and defense manufacturers and suppliers. He holds B.S and M.S degrees in engineering from the University of Michigan.

"Jump Aero's focus on the application of advanced aviation technology toward a mission with a clear public good should not only directly benefit the company, but it should also help society realize an even greater value from aviation. I look forward to working with the Jump Aero team to help make their vision a reality."

– Mr. Ali Bahrami

"Safe and efficient operation begins with sound and effective strategies for certification, training, and maintenance. With the advice of aviation safety experts like Ali Bahrami, we can advance our strategic plans with confidence to ensure that Jump Aero will be a leader in the rapidly emerging eVTOL market. I look forward to working with Ali to create a new, life-saving use for aviation and accelerate the growth of our venture."

– Dr. Carl Dietrich, Founder & President of Jump Aero Incorporated

Jump Aero was founded in 2019 by experienced aviation entrepreneurs to help the every-day heroes of our society: First Responders. The company's mission is to enable first responders to fly to the scene of an emergency and begin life saving measures as fast as possible. Jump Aero expects to cut emergency response time in half – helping first responders save thousands of lives.

