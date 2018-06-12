Jump Back in Time on July 25 with Arcade1Up

Standing at just under 4 ft. tall, each Arcade1Up machine is loaded with different classic arcade games and comes with an immersive full-color, hi-resolution display and authentic sounds. The cabinets feature the original arcade games' control and button configurations, eliminating any guesswork about gameplay. Add-ons include a stool and riser, allowing for the creation of a full arcade experience that fits perfectly in a den, office or dorm, and enables hours of fun-filled gaming.

"Arcade1Up will transport you back to an era of button-mashing, neon lights and hours of addictive gaming fun," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Tastemakers, LLC. "It is a unique experience and truly brings back retro gaming the way it was meant to be played!"

5 cabinets will be available this fall from Arcade1Up with 3 to 4 different games on each machine. The cabinets are priced at $399 each with the following games:

Atari ®'s Centipede® Cabinet:

Centipede ® , Millipede ® , Missile Command ® , Crystal Castles ®

Asteroids ® , Tempest ® , Major Havoc ® , Lunar Lander ®

Rampage, Defender, Joust, Gauntlet

Street Fighter™II Championship, Super Street Fighter™II New Challenger, Super Street Fighter™II Turbo

Final Fight®, 1944: The Loop Master, Ghosts N' Goblins®, Strider®

Pre-orders for Arcade1Up can be placed in-store at GameStop locations and online at Walmart.com, BedBathandBeyond.com and GameStop.com. Arcade1Up will be hitting store shelves September 25, 2018.

About Tastemakers. LLC: Founded in 2011, Tastemakers LLC. (formerly Wish Factory) is a growing global powerhouse with products available in more than 50 countries worldwide. Specializing in global product development, manufacturing sales, marketing and distribution, Tastemakers continues to shine as an industry leader with its unique and on-trend products. Popular brands include Kawaii Cubes, Hatchimals novelty plush, Rock & Roll figures, accessories and more, along with an exciting lineup of new brand and category announcements coming throughout 2018. Tastemakers' electrifying line of toys and products continues to generate wishes worldwide.

