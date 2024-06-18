Jump into hot summer hotel deals in Palm Springs

The city's best boutique hotels are offering free nights, special gifts, and low rates

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make Palm Springs, California, your affordable summer vacation destination thanks to Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels. To celebrate the season, several Palm Springs boutique hotels — all with amazing pools to cool off in — are offering special Summer Splash deals for guests, including free nights, percentages off, welcome gifts, and lower rates.

The luxurious Amin Casa is offering its lowest rates of the year, valid every day from June 1 to Sept. 30, 2024. Use the code "Summer Luxury Rate" to take advantage of this deal.

What's your vibe? Find your perfect stay at PalmSpringsStay.com

Book direct with the vibrant Inn at Palm Springs and receive 15% off your stay, plus breakfast for two every day. Use promo code "Super." Some exclusions and blackout dates apply.

From June 3 to Sept. 26, 2024, stay four nights at the gorgeous Hacienda at Warm Sands men's clothing-optional hotel and receive one free night. For an even longer vacation, book eight nights and receive two nights free or book 12 nights and receive three nights free. On top of that, The Hacienda is offering lower summer rates. Full payment is due at time of booking and is not refundable. Some exclusions apply.

Have a sizzling summer at the men's clothing-optional Triangle Inn Palm Springs with $99 weekday rates. Valid for studio suites. Some exclusions apply. To book, call the Triangle Inn Palm Springs at 760-322-7993.

One, two, free! At Alcazar Palm Springs, stay two nights in a queen room and get your third night free, Sunday through Thursday. Valid through Aug. 29, 2024. Some exclusions apply. To book this offer, call the hotel at 760-318-9850 or online use code "WDB."

At toff or Azure Sky Resort, stay two nights and enjoy 15%, stay three nights and take 20% off, or stay four nights and receive 25% off. Each guest will also be greeted with a bottle of Notary Public rosé.

The choice is yours at the historic Casa Cody. Book by July 2 and take 20% off a stay of two nights or more (reservation must be made at least 14 days in advance). From July 8 - Aug. 29, 2024, take 20% off your stay.

For more information on the Summer Splash 2024 deals and all the fine print, visit the Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels website.

ABOUT PALM SPRINGS PREFERRED SMALL HOTELS

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is an association of independently-owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Follow the fun on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest.

SOURCE Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels