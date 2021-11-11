Jump Recruits Launches The Last Diversity Recruitment Hub You Will Ever Need

Jump Recruits creates the ultimate competitive advantage for businesses in today's world. Tweet this

From the technical product side, JUMP's latest platform gives people the ability to create their own profile, identify current opportunities that may be a fit, notify businesses that they're interested in the company without seeing an open role, as well as utilize the range of training, support, and career tools available.

For businesses, teams can intelligently source for talent using our built in AI Search, post upcoming events for RSVPs, connect one-on-one with candidates via messages, and communicate internally with other recruiters regarding the hiring/interview process within its intuitive talent hub.

From a branding standpoint, businesses can create video messages and testimonials to truly capture the essence of their workplace, culture, and business needs. Ultimately, increasing top of funnel representation in conjunction with a ton of enhanced communication features, makes this platform a win-win for any and all recruitment teams and professional individuals looking to be a part of a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

With this latest roll-out of JUMP's talent hub, there is a time-sensitive chance for businesses and individuals interested in giving it a virtual ride- a free trial sign-up that could take you straight into...dare we say it? 2022!

Check out jumprecruits.com/free-trial-offer/ to sign up for a profile today and explore the last diversity recruitment platform that you will ever need.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Phone: (470) 402-2599

jumprecruits.com

SOURCE Jump Recruits

Related Links

https://jumprecruits.com

