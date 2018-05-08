Jump Simulation Among Top Simulation Centers in the World

Jump, the largest purpose-built simulation and health care engineering center in the world, was recognized for its structural and operational standards, ability to assess simulations, commitment to simulation research activities, demonstration of high-quality simulation education and alignment of simulation programs with the organizational goals of OSF HealthCare and University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria.

"This accreditation validates what we believe to be true," said John Vozenilek, MD, vice president and chief medical officer for simulation, Jump. "We are doing impactful work for not only OSF HealthCare and UICOMP, but for the patients we serve throughout the Ministry."

The SSH Accreditation commended Jump as an integrated innovation center offering best practices in returning value to OSF HealthCare, studying emerging trends in simulation research activities and developing technology advancements for enhanced simulation education. The designation comes after a six month application process and on the fifth year of operation for Jump.

"Being with Jump since the beginning, we have worked hard to enhance our programming and evolve as an organization," said Noël Adams, Director of Operations, Jump. "We strategically wanted to do that as a world class center. Getting this accreditation reflects all the ongoing efforts of our dedicated staff and there's a great deal of pride associated with that."

The accreditation is in place for five years with annual proof of maintenance and improvement. There are more than 100 simulation centers in the world with some form of SSH Accreditation.

This story is also available along with interview clips on the OSF HealthCare Online Newsroom.

OSF HealthCare, headquartered in Peoria, is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, and consists of nearly 21,000 Mission Partners (employees) in 126 locations, including 13 hospitals, 11 Centers for Health and 15 OSF PromptCares throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF Innovation, ranked among the top 10 innovation centers in the country, is located in Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center. Launched in 2016, OSF Innovation is a multidisciplinary innovation center focused on internal and external innovation of the largest health care challenges. More at www.osfinnovation.org and www.osfhealthcare.org.

Jump Simulation, a part of OSF Innovation, is a collaboration between University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria and OSF HealthCare. The center replicates a variety of patient care settings to ensure novice and seasoned clinicians can practice handling medical situations in a life-like environment. Boasting six floors and 168,000 square feet, the center is one of the largest of its kind and provides space for conferences, anatomic training, virtual reality and innovation. For more information, visit www.jumpsimulation.org.

Society for Simulation in Healthcare, serves a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare. SSH seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. Established in 2004, SSH membership is 3,700+ strong—an international community of physicians, nurses, technologists, professors and other specialists advocating and implementing healthcare simulation in education, practice and research. SSH fosters the improvement and application of simulation-based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers for all healthcare disciplines.

CONTACT: Denise Molina-Weiger, Media Relations Coordinator, OSF HealthCare, (o): 309-308-9547, (c): 815-674-8972

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jump-simulation-among-top-simulation-centers-in-the-world-300644710.html

SOURCE OSF HealthCare

Related Links

http://www.osfhealthcare.org

