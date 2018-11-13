Jump start for New Year's fitness resolutions!
Introducing WebFitness' classes, a new online solution
Jan 08, 2019, 11:17 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is easier to get fit with WebFitness' online interactive live fitness classes. People who may not be able to get to a gym, now have an alternative way to get fit from their home or hotel room. WebFitness' interactive group sessions are led by a LIVE certified trainer who monitors each class member to make sure that he or she has proper form during each exercise. WebFitness trainers are particularly skilled in motivating class members to go the extra mile!
Members use a webcam, microphone and high-speed internet to attend classes. Using a webcam to work out from home is especially attractive to busy parents and people whose work schedules or travel conflicts prevent them from regularly going to a gym.
Michael, a WebFitness member exclaims, "The best part of a WebFitness workout is that you can talk to your trainer and your trainer talks to you AND you can see and hear others in your class. Being in a live group workout drives me to workout harder."
WebFitness offers members:
- Variety of different types of fitness classes
- Ability to track progress towards fitness and dietary goals
- Customized dietary advice for each member
- Classes at times that are accessible to people who are in different time zones
WebFitness also offers diet and nutrition coaching and monitoring. Members use the WebFitness app to snap a picture of their meals and snacks with a simple click. WebFitness' dietitian reviews meal choices and gives specific dietary advice. Members are seeing positive results because WebFitness targets both exercise and diet.
Leslie, a WebFitness member exclaims, "I love WebFitness because it is such an amazing workout and because it is so convenient. I can literally roll out of bed, put on my workout clothes, head downstairs, open up my laptop and there is an awesome fitness trainer ready to lead me in a totally challenging and rewarding workout."
Experience WebFitness by signing up at http://www.webfitness.com for a free week of fitness classes with no credit card required. After this, members have the option to continue at $10 per month for two-month trial.
Contact: John Schaaf
Title: CEO, WebFitness
Email: JSchaaf@WebFitness.com
Phone: (949) 305-0002 x2002
www.Webfitness.com
