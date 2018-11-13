Jump start for New Year's fitness resolutions!

Members use a webcam, microphone and high-speed internet to attend classes. Using a webcam to work out from home is especially attractive to busy parents and people whose work schedules or travel conflicts prevent them from regularly going to a gym .

Michael, a WebFitness member exclaims, "The best part of a WebFitness workout is that you can talk to your trainer and your trainer talks to you AND you can see and hear others in your class. Being in a live group workout drives me to workout harder."

WebFitness offers members:

Variety of different types of fitness classes

Ability to track progress towards fitness and dietary goals

Customized dietary advice for each member

Classes at times that are accessible to people who are in different time zones

WebFitness also offers diet and nutrition coaching and monitoring. Members use the WebFitness app to snap a picture of their meals and snacks with a simple click. WebFitness' dietitian reviews meal choices and gives specific dietary advice. Members are seeing positive results because WebFitness targets both exercise and diet.

Leslie, a WebFitness member exclaims, "I love WebFitness because it is such an amazing workout and because it is so convenient. I can literally roll out of bed, put on my workout clothes, head downstairs, open up my laptop and there is an awesome fitness trainer ready to lead me in a totally challenging and rewarding workout."

Experience WebFitness by signing up at http://www.webfitness.com for a free week of fitness classes with no credit card required. After this, members have the option to continue at $10 per month for two-month trial.

