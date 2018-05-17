Jump-Start Summer With the Opening of Wild Alaska Salmon Season Today

"Ensuring a sustainable supply of seafood year after year remains the driving force within our fisheries," said Jeremy Woodrow, communications director, Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI). "As the only state with sustainability written into its constitution, Alaska's fishermen only harvest as much fish as the ecosystem can naturally renew."

This year's Alaska salmon harvest is forecasted by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game at nearly 150 million salmon. Additionally, the celebration of Alaska salmon will continue with the third-annual Wild Alaska Salmon Day on August 10, giving another reason to enjoy salmon all summer long.

Packed with nutrients, including essential omega-3 fatty acids and high-quality protein, and easily adaptable to an array of palates and budgets, wild Alaska salmon can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. From grilled to roasted, broiled or steamed, salmon is easy to prepare in as little as 20 minutes. Additional details on each Alaska salmon species, including nutritional values, harvesting methods and recipes can be found online in the Ultimate Guide to Wild Alaska Salmon. Highlights include:

Sockeye – With its rich, traditional flavor and firm texture, sockeye salmon is one of the most popular species and is perfect for almost all preparation techniques, including grilling, broiling, sautéing, roasting, poaching, steaming and smoking.

Recipe suggestion: Alaska Sockeye Salmon with Molasses Marmalade Glaze

Recipe suggestion: Alaska Sockeye Salmon with Molasses Marmalade Glaze

Recipe suggestion: Bronzed Alaska King Salmon In A Butter-Wine Sauce

Recipe suggestion: Bronzed Alaska King Salmon In A Butter-Wine Sauce

Recipe suggestion: Alaska Pink Salmon Chile-Citrus Tacos

Recipe suggestion: Alaska Pink Salmon Chile-Citrus Tacos

Recipe suggestion: Alaska Keta Salmon with Vegetable-Bread Stuffing

Recipe suggestion: Alaska Keta Salmon with Vegetable-Bread Stuffing

Recipe suggestion: Alaska Coho Salmon, Fennel and Tomato Salad

For recipe ideas and more information including Alaska salmon grilling tips and step-by-step guides for how to grill, pan sear, pan steam and pan grill Alaska salmon, visit www.wildalaskaseafood.com, and follow Alaska Seafood on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Alaska Seafood:

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is a partnership of the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry promoting the benefits of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood and offering seafood industry education. The seafood industry is Alaska's largest private sector employer with nearly 60 percent of all seafood and 95 percent of wild salmon harvested in the U.S. coming from Alaska. In addition to wild salmon, Alaska is known for its crab and whitefish varieties such as cod, sablefish, halibut, pollock, sole and rockfish – available fresh, fresh-frozen or canned year-round. Alaska has been dedicated to sustainable seafood for more than 50 years and is the only state with a constitution that mandates all seafood be managed under the sustained yield principle. Alaska has taken a leadership role in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations and leading to an ever-replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets worldwide.

