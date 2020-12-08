Jump Start your New Year Health and Fitness Goals with a 60-Day Total Body Challenge Hosted by Top Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Former Coach on 'The Biggest Loser' Jen Widerstrom and High-Performance Supplement Brand Transformation Protein

Transformation's 60-Day Total Body Challenge will launch January 5, 2021 and go through March 5, 2021. All challengers will enter online at transformationprotein.com HERE , purchasing a Transformation Protein bundle for $349.95. Transformation wants participants to take this challenge seriously, so those who complete all 8 weeks of the program will get their money back 100% and the opportunity to compete for a chance to win up to $1,500. Beyond just another 'New Year' workout program, this challenge is the first ever to offer participants access to a top fitness trainer in an interactive way that is focused on the whole package––workouts and a nutritional plan. Partnering with Jen Widerstrom will bring these 'Before & Afters' to the next level of body transformation.

Transformation Protein is the highest quality protein ever made. The 30 gram/serving multi-protein superblend is made from plant, collagen and egg white proteins to help build lean muscle, encourage weight loss, and promote faster recovery. An ideal complement to any determined fitness regimen, the product was a natural fit for the challenge with a top celebrity trainer––structured as a 60-day workout and nutritional program with cash prizes for anyone serious about transforming their body.

President and Co-Founder of Transformation Brian Wargula said, "We've received such positive feedback from customers using this product. How it is helping them achieve their fitness goals and transform their bodies is truly inspiring, and we're VERY excited to be working with such an elite personal trainer and to kick off this partnership by seeing these individual journeys in action. We have the highest quality performance protein shake on the market, and with Jen Widerstrom designing this fitness challenge, we know we're going to see some incredible results from how these individuals transform their bodies."

Jen Widerstrom is an entrepreneur, television star, and wellness industry leader as the Fitness Director of SHAPE Magazine and former undefeated coach on NBC's The Biggest Loser. She is an esteemed go-to expert in the entertainment industry featured regularly on shows Dr. Oz, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan and The Doctors, is a bestselling diet and weight loss author, and is a daily get-fit motivator to people everywhere.

"Jumping in with Gunnar and the Transformation Protein Team has me smiling ear to ear! Coaching is my literally favorite thing to do, so starting the new year hosting this very special initiative is something that I've been putting 100% of my heart and energy into. People work with me because they trust me and I always get results. So, working with high quality nutritional products is a nonnegotiable component of this challenge. These participants will be in the best position possible to achieve success because they are backed by the best protein supplements and coaching out there!" Widerstrom stated.

The Transformation Brand was formed in 2018 and headquartered in their new state of the art 300,000 square foot GMP and FDA compliant manufacturing and fulfillment facility in Wisconsin, with a satellite office and research and product development center in California. The founders and executive team of Transformation have been blending proteins for over 20 years and have produced upwards of 100 million pounds of protein. Transformation Protein is the most premium protein formula they have ever created.

