JumpCloud® and Workato Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Workflows and Automation for Identity Management and IT Operations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud® , the world's first Directory-as-a-Service®, and Workato , the leading Enterprise Automation platform, today announced a partnership to provide joint customers with new orchestration capabilities for identity management and IT-related workflows. The partnership comes after working collaboratively with common customers in various global regions and achieving success in improving IT workflows and automation at scale.

Both JumpCloud and Workato are focused on modernizing IT, security, and employee management operations at scale through their cloud-based platforms. This partnership highlights the value each have placed in boosting productivity and security for both high-growth companies and enterprises alike. A sample of how the Workato-JumpCloud integration enables IT efficiencies are as follows:

Automating Employee Onboarding - Leverage integrations and automate workflows between common HCM systems like Workday to automatically create and assign users to appropriate groups within JumpCloud's directory service.

- Leverage integrations and automate workflows between common HCM systems like Workday to automatically create and assign users to appropriate groups within JumpCloud's directory service. Operating IT Operations at Scale - Perform large-scale updates and management tasks across fleets of macOS, Windows and Linux servers and workstations among other infrastructure.

- Perform large-scale updates and management tasks across fleets of macOS, Windows and Linux servers and workstations among other infrastructure. ChatOps Automations - Enable user-friendly tools such as Slack™ or Microsoft Teams to trigger approval requests and automate IT operations such as G Suite and Office 365 license assignments.

- Enable user-friendly tools such as Slack™ or Microsoft Teams to trigger approval requests and automate IT operations such as G Suite and Office 365 license assignments. Self Service Requests - Reduce IT service desk tickets by enabling users to request and receive items automatically such as requesting administrative rights to certain systems or asset requests such as application or printer installations normally requiring IT intervention.

A principal example of the companies' joint capabilities assisting companies at scale is Grab , Southeast Asia's leading super app providing transportation, logistics, and financial services to millions of users in the region. In a well publicized case study , the Workato and JumpCloud integration demonstrates the criticality of how the product's integrations have helped this juggernaut scale, while ensuring maximum efficiency and security of their teams and employees.

"The needs of IT teams and the pace they are running at has changed immensely in the last five years," said Greg Keller, chief strategy officer at JumpCloud. "Gone are the days of homogenous IT stacks that lived on-premises. We are now living the reality of cloud-based infrastructure, APIs, and IT teams that need to see IT as Code™ and automation. Workato and JumpCloud demonstrate these principles for modern IT teams."

"We are excited to partner with JumpCloud to enable our customers to automate provisioning and de-provisioning of users, devices, apps, and more," said Markus Zirn, vice president of business development at Workato. "With Workato's Enterprise Automation Platform and JumpCloud's Directory-as-a-Service, businesses can now provide a great employee experience at scale by streamlining their overall hire-to-retire process."

The Workato and JumpCloud teams will be presenting a live-fire demonstration during a webinar, scheduled for November 7 at 10am PST. You may register here for a seat.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® Directory-as-a-Service® is Active Directory® and LDAP reimagined. JumpCloud securely manages and connects users to their systems, applications, files, and networks. Try JumpCloud now .

About Workato

Workato is the operating system for today's fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader, it is the only intelligent automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 4,300 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators.

