JumpCloud Appoints Seasoned Financial Leader Tracy Knox to Board of Directors

Knox to Become Audit Chair

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. has strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of Tracy Knox. Knox will lead JumpCloud's Audit Committee as Chair. Knox is an accomplished board director and audit chair, three-time public company CFO, and strategic operator with more than 25 years of experience scaling global technology, e-commerce, and marketplace businesses.

"We are delighted to announce Tracy Knox has joined the JumpCloud board of directors as our audit chair," said Rajat Bhargava, CEO and co-founder, JumpCloud. "Her exceptional track record leading companies through IPOs, complex M&A, and global expansion as well as a board member and audit chair, brings a depth of financial and operational expertise that will be invaluable as JumpCloud experiences accelerated growth with our new Agentic IAM solutions. Tracy's experience building governance frameworks and driving profitability at scale makes her an ideal partner as we execute on our next chapter."

Knox retired from her career as a CFO in 2022 and has since dedicated her focus to board service and strategic advising. She currently serves on the boards of Getty Images, where she chairs the Audit Committee, and Babylist, the leading platform for growing families, with more than $750 million in annual revenue and eight consecutive years of profitability. She also serves as board member and treasurer for Pet Partners, a nonprofit organization. Knox is a Qualified Financial Expert and holds an MBA with honors from the University of Washington and a B.A. in accounting from Indiana University.

"JumpCloud is tackling one of the most critical challenges of this moment in technology: securing identities across an increasingly complex landscape of human users, devices, and AI agents," said Knox. "As we move deeper into the agentic era, intelligent IT infrastructure isn't a nice-to-have; it's foundational to how organizations operate and grow securely. I've spent my career helping companies scale with discipline and purpose, and I look forward to bringing that perspective to JumpCloud's board as the company continues to lead in this space."

Knox brings a distinguished record of value creation to the role. As CFO of Rover Group, she grew gross booking value fivefold to $1 billion, expanded operations to 10 countries, and led a SPAC merger that valued the company at $1.3 billion — a business later acquired by Blackstone for $2.3 billion. She previously served as CFO of Rightside, where she led a direct listing and the company's subsequent sale, and as CFO of drugstore.com, where she directed a $400 million sale to Walgreens. Her expertise spans capital markets readiness, international scaling, complex M&A, and corporate governance.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.