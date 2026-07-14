New Study: Most Organizations Have Abandoned Human AI Oversight

Full AI Autonomy Without Human Review Has More Than Doubled in Six Months, Expanding Corporate Attack Surfaces

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today released its Q3 2026 IT Trends Report, AI Agents Are Entering Critical Workflows. Who's Governing Them? The report reveals that AI agent deployment has become the new normal. More than six in 10 organizations now run agents in production. But governance has not kept pace. Organizations have adopted fewer than a third of standard AI governance and security practices. Additionally, just 21% have implemented controls for non-human identities (NHIs).

Key findings include:

Autonomy is outpacing oversight: The share of organizations requiring human review before high-risk AI actions dropped from 40% to 25% in six months. Over the same period, full autonomy without human review more than doubled, rising from 11% to 26%.

The share of organizations requiring human review before high-risk AI actions dropped from 40% to 25% in six months. Over the same period, full autonomy without human review more than doubled, rising from 11% to 26%. The maturity reset: Self-assessed AI maturity has declined sharply. Six months ago, 40% of IT leaders described their organizations as mature in AI deployment. Today that number sits at 23%, even as AI agents gain broader access and move deeper into production environments.

Self-assessed AI maturity has declined sharply. Six months ago, 40% of IT leaders described their organizations as mature in AI deployment. Today that number sits at 23%, even as AI agents gain broader access and move deeper into production environments. Agents without guardrails: Non-human identities now outnumber human users in 83% of organizations. Yet only 21% have adopted governance controls for non-human identities. The majority of organizations are managing a fast-growing population of autonomous systems without consistent ownership, access review, or lifecycle controls.

Non-human identities now outnumber human users in 83% of organizations. Yet only 21% have adopted governance controls for non-human identities. The majority of organizations are managing a fast-growing population of autonomous systems without consistent ownership, access review, or lifecycle controls. Shadow AI persists: AI deployment is happening organically across departments. This creates persistent visibility and governance gaps. Consequently, IT teams struggle to track, manage, and secure AI usage at scale.

AI deployment is happening organically across departments. This creates persistent visibility and governance gaps. Consequently, IT teams struggle to track, manage, and secure AI usage at scale. Unification as the path forward: Organizations in unified IT environments are five times more likely than average to report no barriers to expanding AI agent use. They are also nearly five times more likely to deploy agents into business-critical workflows (55% versus 11%).

"The next phase of AI adoption will not be won by the fastest deployers. It will be won by the organizations that can govern what they have built," said Joel Rennich, senior vice president, product management, JumpCloud. "As non-human identities multiply and agents move deeper into critical workflows, the organizations that scale with confidence will be the ones that treat every identity, human or not, as something that requires security, management, and governance. Intelligent, secure IT for the agentic era is not a future state. It is the requirement right now."

Download the full report. Gain deeper insights into AI agent governance, identity management trends, and the operational foundations required to scale AI securely.

Securing Every Identity, Human or Not

As AI agents proliferate, the identity perimeter has fundamentally changed. JumpCloud's Agentic IAM solution extends identity and access management beyond human users to cover the full scope of modern IT environments. This includes AI agents, automated workflows, and non-human identities. JumpCloud applies the same rigorous access controls, lifecycle management, and audit capabilities to agents as to employees. IT teams get the visibility and control they need to scale AI safely. Intelligent, secure IT for the agentic era. Learn more about JumpCloud Agentic IAM.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.