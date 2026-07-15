JumpCloud Launches Workflows To Empower IT Teams With Secure And Simple Automation

Designed with pre-built or custom automations that scale security and creates a seamless bridge to the AI agent era

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced JumpCloud Workflows, an intelligent, no-code IT automation engine built directly into its platform. Workflows operate where identities, devices, and access policies already live as a single source of truth. This means IT teams can move faster to provision solutions, harden security, and modernize operations without having to re-platform as they grow.

Workflows is built to solve immediate IT challenges, while seamlessly designed for the growing demands of the agentic era. As AI agents begin doing real productive work inside the enterprise, teams building on a combined identity-and-device foundation today won't have to replace everything tomorrow. The JumpCloud foundation is precisely what prepares organizations for what's next.

Key Capabilities of JumpCloud Workflows

Native no-code automation: Features an intuitive visual builder with pre-built templates for key tasks. This includes user activation and suspension, AI and SaaS license management, and device security fixes. It utilizes multi-trigger logic with zero custom code.

Features an intuitive visual builder with pre-built templates for key tasks. This includes user activation and suspension, AI and SaaS license management, and device security fixes. It utilizes multi-trigger logic with zero custom code. Risk-free consumption scaling: Moves away from restrictive per-slot licensing models that force IT teams to ration automation. This ensures every workflow you've been holding back can be freely built, tested, and staged.

Moves away from restrictive per-slot licensing models that force IT teams to ration automation. This ensures every workflow you've been holding back can be freely built, tested, and staged. Secure device foundation: Built directly into the core console, workflows run on the live, real-time state of the machine. They don't rely on stale data synced from external tools. This approach ensures complete infrastructure resiliency.

Built directly into the core console, workflows run on the live, real-time state of the machine. They don't rely on stale data synced from external tools. This approach ensures complete infrastructure resiliency. Automated lifecycle management: Automatically discovers, registers, and manages access permissions across the entire organization. It seamlessly connects HR onboarding processes straight to live endpoint security posture.

"Workflows have been easy to build with. I've got a few running tasks that handle the boring audit stuff for me: empty group cleanup, duplicate user detection, and notifying managers when their team gains admin access," said Joseph Cunningham, head of IT Security & Support, OOONO A/S. "It all ticks away in the background and frees up time for more interesting security work."

For more information about JumpCloud Workflows, visit jumpcloud.com.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered identity infrastructure that unifies lifecycle management for humans, devices, and autonomous agents. JumpCloud gives IT teams complete visibility and control over every identity and every access point. JumpCloud helps organizations cut complexity, automate secure workflows, and put AI to work safely. Secure every identity. Human or not. Intelligent, secure IT for the agentic era.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.