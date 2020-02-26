JumpCloud Completes Platform-agnostic MFA for Core Operating Systems With Release of Windows MFA

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud®, the world's first Directory-as-a-Service®, today announced the release of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for Microsoft Windows platforms. The Windows MFA release completes its platform-agnostic MFA offering for the core operating systems IT admins manage (Windows, Mac, and Linux), and comes standard with JumpCloud's Free, Pro, and Build Your Own Directory™ plans at no extra cost.

According to Security Magazine , a compromised password that leads to a breach can cost a business over $1 million. User credentials are the number one attack vector hackers use to gain access to confidential data.

"Relying on passwords alone to secure resources and data is exactly what cybercriminals exploit most often," said Greg Keller, chief strategy officer at JumpCloud. "We care about our customers, which is why we're making core security functionality free. We're going to continue to innovate MFA. This is only the start."

MFA requires users to combine factors to access resources, including something the user knows, like a password, and something a user has, like a security token generated on a mobile phone.

JumpCloud's MFA for Windows works for workstations and laptops (versions 8.0 and above), in addition to RDP-accessed Windows Servers (versions 2012 R2 and above).

JumpCloud's MFA is available for:

macOS, Windows, and Linux SSH workstations and servers

JumpCloud Admin and User Portal access

Web apps and cloud infrastructure

VPN network access via the RADIUS protocol

Conditional MFA with Duo Security

TOTP-qualified apps like Google Authenticator, Free OTP, and Yubico Authenticator for YubiKey

"Windows MFA strongly positions JumpCloud to cover the core operating systems across laptops, desktops, servers, and web critical to enterprise, medium, and small businesses," said Mitchell Ashley, Accelerated Strategies Group CEO and managing analyst. "Cloud directory services offering MFA lessens the bonds of on-prem solutions as companies increasingly move to the cloud."

"Moving to a single vendor like JumpCloud dramatically decreases management and IT sprawl," said Philip Deuchler, software security engineer at JumpCloud. "Reducing audit and attack surface are huge wins for security."

JumpCloud's Windows MFA is available for all plans. Sign-up for a free account at https://console.jumpcloud.com/signup or contact sales@jumpcloud.com for a demonstration.

