JumpCloud® Introduces AD Sync

BOULDER, Colo., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud, the world's first Directory-as-a-Service®, today announced the release of AD Sync, the latest update to its Active Directory Integration feature. Secure round-trip credential management and improved workflow with AD for remote users are among the latest updates to JumpCloud's Active Directory Integration. With AD Integration, IT organizations can maximize their investment in AD while shifting to the cloud.

JumpCloud's Active Directory Integration provides simple and secure resource binding for a wide range of cloud-based and non-Microsoft resources with Active Directory, enabling centralized AD credentials to be securely leveraged for access needs.

JumpCloud's AD Integration solution includes:

AD Sync: Secure object (e.g. password) writeback from JumpCloud connected resources (e.g. a MacBook) to Active Directory

Secure object (e.g. password) writeback from JumpCloud connected resources (e.g. a MacBook) to Active Directory AD Import: User and Group synchronization from Active Directory to JumpCloud's cloud-directory services

JumpCloud's Active Directory Integration provides an Active Directory user's credentials to be leveraged through JumpCloud's cloud-based SAML 2.0, RADIUS, and LDAP authentication methods, along with its secure macOS, Windows, and Linux binding. JumpCloud requires no on-premises servers or VPNs to securely coordinate the exchange of data between Active Directory domain controllers and its cloud-based infrastructure.

"In modern Active Directory-controlled environments, the 'domain' stretches well past the confines of a building's secure network. It stretches wherever an employee is on earth," said Greg Keller, chief strategy officer at JumpCloud. "The freedom of choice in computing resources, like a MacBook, is a key tenant of JumpCloud. Providing secure credential management to and from those Macs with AD, along with policy control and MFA are how we're enabling sysadmins to better secure their remote employees, all from the cloud, and without the need for VPNs to maintain that trusted bind with AD."

JumpCloud's AD Sync is available immediately. For pricing and information related to trialing AD Sync for free, contact sales@jumpcloud.com to speak with our customer success team.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® Directory-as-a-Service® is Active Directory® and LDAP reimagined. JumpCloud securely manages and connects your users to their systems, applications, files, and networks. Try JumpCloud now .

SOURCE JumpCloud

Related Links

https://jumpcloud.com

