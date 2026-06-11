JumpCloud Launches Agentic IAM on Google Cloud

New Service Hosted on Google Cloud Provides Discovery, Registration, and Governance of All Agentic Access for the Enterprise.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. is deepening its collaboration with Google Cloud to launch Agentic IAM, an extension of its unified identity and device management platform. Built and hosted on Google Cloud and optimized for use with Gemini Enterprise, JumpCloud's Agentic IAM provides a unified control plane that governs the access and entitlements for every human, non-human, and autonomous agent leveraging Zero Trust principals.

As AI agents evolve from experimental tools into mission-critical digital employees, organizations require a global infrastructure capable of managing high-velocity, machine-speed identities. By hosting Agentic IAM on Google Cloud, JumpCloud can leverage Google Cloud's global scale to provide the world-class security required for the modern, AI-driven enterprise.

"The move to autonomous AI agents requires a foundational shift in how we think about trust and scale," said Dwight Allgood, senior director, strategic alliances, JumpCloud. "By building our Agentic IAM infrastructure on Google Cloud and integrating with Gemini Enterprise, we are helping to ensure our customers have the most robust, low-latency, and secure environment possible. We aren't just reporting on AI events; we are providing the automated guardrails that turn AI from a shadow risk into a secure competitive advantage. This is vital given that our research shows that 66% of organizations now grant AI agents equal or greater system access than human users, yet only 37% have fully integrated those agents into their formal IAM policies."

Managing the Lifecycle of AI Identities

The collaboration underscores JumpCloud's commitment to the Google Cloud ecosystem. Agentic IAM is specifically tuned to work with Gemini Enterprise, providing first-party integration that allows Google Cloud customers to deploy AI agents with confidence. JumpCloud's platform helps ensure that every interaction is authenticated, authorized, and audited.

"With this integration, JumpCloud is expanding its use of Google Cloud's AI and making it easier for its customers to build agents using our platform," said Granville Valentine, Managing Director, AI Sales & GTM, North America, Google Cloud. "As enterprises rapidly adopt Gemini to transform their workflows, managing the lifecycle of these AI identities becomes a mission-critical priority. This collaboration simplifies how organizations securely connect their agents to the extensive ecosystem of applications and resources available within JumpCloud's catalog."

Key Capabilities of Agentic IAM on Google Cloud

Scalability: By utilizing Google Cloud's global infrastructure, JumpCloud delivers real-time discovery and registration of identities, providing the necessary scale and processing speed to accommodate the intense load generated by AI-driven traffic and requests.

By utilizing Google Cloud's global infrastructure, JumpCloud delivers real-time discovery and registration of identities, providing the necessary scale and processing speed to accommodate the intense load generated by AI-driven traffic and requests. Gemini Enterprise optimization: JumpCloud's integration with Gemini Enterprise allows for frictionless adoption by the workforce to connect to thousands of applications and resources in JumpCloud's catalog.

JumpCloud's integration with Gemini Enterprise allows for frictionless adoption by the workforce to connect to thousands of applications and resources in JumpCloud's catalog. AI device trust: JumpCloud's device trust helps ensure the correct human operator is instigating AI-based requests with Gemini Enterprise with biometric verification along with other environmental checks to help ensure the highest levels of security.

JumpCloud's device trust helps ensure the correct human operator is instigating AI-based requests with Gemini Enterprise with biometric verification along with other environmental checks to help ensure the highest levels of security. Unified AI gateway: A central point hosted on Google Cloud to control all agentic traffic and flag as they attempt to access resources. Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol flows via OpenID Connect and other secure credential management enable short-lived token management controls.

Availability

JumpCloud is rolling out Google Cloud-integrated Agentic IAM capabilities throughout 2026, including Managed AI Connectors and AI Device Trust for Gemini Enterprise sessions.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Podcast | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources

Click here to get started with JumpCloud

Contact

For JumpCloud

Josie Caracciolo

[email protected]

SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.