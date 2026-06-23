JumpCloud Names Seasoned Technology Sales Leader George Roberts to Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. has appointed George Roberts, venture partner at OpenView and former executive vice president of North American sales at Oracle Corporation, to its board of directors. Roberts brings decades of experience scaling global technology organizations, driving revenue growth, and building high-performing teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome George to the JumpCloud board," said Rajat Bhargava, CEO and co-founder, JumpCloud. "George's firsthand experience scaling Oracle into one of the most profitable companies in the industry, combined with his nearly two decades partnering with high-growth technology companies at OpenView, gives him a rare combination of operational depth and strategic perspective. As JumpCloud experiences accelerated growth with our new Agentic IAM solutions, his expertise in go-to-market strategy and building winning teams will be an incredible asset."

Roberts has served as a venture partner at OpenView since 2007, partnering with entrepreneurs to build great companies through strategy, focus, and operational execution. Prior to OpenView, Roberts spent 13 years at Oracle Corporation, where he rose to executive vice president of North American sales, reporting directly to CEO and Chairman Larry Ellison. During his tenure, Roberts oversaw more than $1 billion in revenue and a team of over 2,000 employees. He also served on Oracle's executive management team responsible for restructuring the company, growing profit margins from 22% to over 40%, and positioning Oracle as the second-most-profitable company in the industry behind Microsoft.

"JumpCloud is exactly the kind of company I love partnering with — a focused team solving a real problem for its customers and executing with purpose," said Roberts. "Securing identities across an evolving landscape of human users, devices, and AI agents is one of the defining IT challenges of our time, and JumpCloud is uniquely positioned to lead in this space. I look forward to working alongside the team as they continue to scale and win their market."

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.