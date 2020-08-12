JumpCloud's 2020 Mid-Year Update

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud , the world's first Directory-as-a-Service®, closed the first half of 2020 with tremendous momentum as the company helped IT professionals around the world meet the challenges of remote work.

JumpCloud detailed 1H 2020 highlights in a blog post , some of which include:

Customer Growth:

Over the first half of the year, tens of thousands of organizations created new accounts on JumpCloud's unified identity access and device management platform. With new users across JumpCloud's now 140-country footprint, organizations are increasingly choosing JumpCloud to replace Active Directory and consolidate SSO, MDM, and more.

Product Innovation:

JumpCloud consolidates directory, identity, and device management into its unified platform and the industry is noticing. SC Magazine awarded 5 stars in its recently released JumpCloud review and nearly 300 IT admins have offered JumpCloud reviews on G2.

In the first half of 2020, JumpCloud's engineering team accelerated delivery of notable new functionality across a number of areas including:

New Security & Compliance Features

The release of Directory Insights™ and the JumpCloud Windows App

Enablement of WebAuthn multi-factor authentication (MFA) and expanded MFA like MFA for RADIUS and login for Windows, macOS, and Linux devices with TOTP MFA

Device Management for Windows, Mac, & Linux OS

The launch of Apple MDM support and the JumpCloud Mac App

Expanded device management features including Custom Configuration Profile Policy, System Insights™, Remote System Agent Installation, and JumpCloud's many ready-to-use Policies

Improved User Authentication & Identity Management:

Nearly 700 pre-configured SSO SAML connectors, expanded SAML Just-in-Time (JIT) and SCIM provisioning, and the ability to customize the JumpCloud User Portal

Better Directory Integrations and Tools including:

Deeper G Suite & Microsoft 365 integrations, JumpCloud's Active Directory Migration Utility (ADMU), JumpCloud's Active Directory Integration (ADI) and expanded visual dashboard module JumpCloud PowerShell Module

Building the World's Largest IT Admin Community

To support the global IT admin community, in 1H 2020, JumpCloud launched robust platforms for connection and new tools for learning, including:

JumpCloud University, the JumpCloud Lounge Slack channel, weekly JumpCloud Office Hours, the "Where's the Any Key?" podcast, and CEO Rajat Bhargava's re-release of the popular how-to manual, The Startup Playbook.

For the full announcement on JumpCloud's recent momentum, visit the JumpCloud blog .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud ® Directory-as-a-Service® is Active Directory® and LDAP reimagined. JumpCloud securely manages and connects users to their systems, applications, files, and networks. Try JumpCloud today .

