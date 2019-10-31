JumpCon Welcomes More Than 300 Attendees At First-Annual Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCrew, the leading customer acquisition platform that integrates sales and marketing to increase their clients revenue, hosted its inaugural conference, JumpCon: The Digital Sales Transformation Summit on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville . The one-day, sold-out conference welcomed more than 300 attendees and featured talks by industry leaders on digital sales transformation and implementing an integrated sales and marketing approach to improve conversions, acquire customers and increase revenue.

"JumpCon is the only industry conference of its kind. We want to thank all of our sponsors and the Nashville Mayor's Office for supporting the event and making the first year so successful. We look forward to hosting the conference again in Nashville next year," added Robert Henderson, Co-Founder and CEO at JumpCrew.

The event's line-up of speakers included Rand Fishkin (acclaimed author and CEO of Sparktoro), Alden Mills (author, Former Navy SEAL, and CEO of Perfect Fitness), Nancy Meyer (South Florida Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel), Joe Wadlington (Global Creative Lead, Twitter), Rahul Sabnis (iHeartMedia), Meghan Graham (T Brand Studio, New York Times), Lauren Bailey (Factor 8, The Sales Bar, #GirlsClub), Tiara Puglisi (R/GA), Christopher Boon (Dstillery) and Eric Hazelton (Salesforce).

In addition to the lectures, JumpCrew was excited to announce the release of The State of Digital Sales Transformation white paper which can be downloaded here .

The event featured a lounge by Twitter, where guests connected with members of the corporate Twitter team, live music from Nashville band Three Lane, lunch from local food trucks, a photobooth, games and more. Book signings were hosted by Alden Mills and Rand Fishkin. The conference gave professionals ample opportunity to connect through networking breakouts and a lively after party at Nashville's Downtown Sporting Club.

"It's always exciting to see professionals connect through their similar passions," said Chief Marketing Officer of JumpCrew, Lavall Chichester. "JumpCon made it possible for attendees to learn new skills and make connections that will forever change their careers and businesses."

Sponsors of the inaugural event included Twitter , Salesforce , Dialpad , dstillery , Ambition , Outreach , Sales Hacker , Chase , Arcade , Launch TN , Nashville Capital , Ingram Express , Bongo Java and beautyblender .

JumpCrew has already announced JumpCon 2020 on October 22, 2020 in Nashville. You can preregister for the conference by clicking here .

About JumpCrew

JumpCrew is a customer acquisition platform that uses their Full Funnel process to integrate digital marketing with sales to accelerate their client's business growth. They leverage this expertise to also acquire and digitally transforming publishers . JumpCrew's solutions combine technology with a human touch. The company works with a growing roster of clients in publishing, healthcare, media, and technology to help them build awareness , increase leads , and convert sales . The company is headquartered in Nashville, TN, with offices in New York City, San Diego, Denver and Kentucky. JumpCrew has been recognized as the #1 best small company to work for in Nashville (2017), one of the best places to work in Nashville (2018 & 2019) according to the Tennessean and is one of Crunchbase's 50 hot startups. For more information, visit https://jumpcrew.com/ .

SOURCE JumpCrew

Related Links

https://jumpcrew.com/

