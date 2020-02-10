JumpCrew Expands Product Offering to help B2B companies acquire new customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCrew the leading B2B customer acquisition platform expands its product offering to help B2B companies get new customers.

For the past two years JumpCrew has had explosive growth helping customers like Experian Automotive, Bosch, Dstillery and others increase brand awareness, get high quality leads and grow revenue. JumpCrew specializes in using a Full Funnel approach to help B2B businesses integrate sales and marketing to grow their customer base.

JumpCrew introduced two additional products on top of their Full Funnel offering .

Satellite Sales: JumpCrew's Satellite Sales is a blend of technology and human sales expertise that helps B2B companies increase revenue without building an in house sales team. It's a turn key outsourced sales solution supported by a full operations and client success team. Click here to learn more about Satellite Sales.

JumpCrew's Satellite Sales is a blend of technology and human sales expertise that helps B2B companies increase revenue without building an in house sales team. It's a turn key outsourced sales solution supported by a full operations and client success team. Sales Enablement Marketing: JumpCrew's Sales Enablement Marketing helps B2B companies increase brand awareness and high quality leads for their sales teams. Click here to learn more about Sales Enablement Marketing .

"Since we have found such a high level of success in B2B sales for ourselves we decided to officially offer this as a product to our clients," said Robert Henderson, JumpCrew's co-founder and CEO.

In the past year JumpCrew's Full Funnel business has grown 10% month over month driven through existing client growth and enterprise client acquisition.

"We launched Sales Enablement Marketing because we know that having a full pipeline of marketing qualified leads is the difference between success and failure for any sales team," said Lavall Chichester, JumpCrew's Chief Marketing Officer. "Sales Enablement Marketing allows us to help our B2B customer's sales teams close more deals without interrupting the company's overall corporate marketing efforts."

About JumpCrew

JumpCrew uses their Full Funnel product to integrate digital marketing with sales to accelerate their client's business growth. They leverage this expertise to also acquire and digitally transforming publishers . JumpCrew's solutions combine technology with a human touch. The company works with a growing roster of clients in publishing, healthcare, media, and technology to help them build awareness , increase leads , and convert sales . The company is headquartered in Nashville, TN, with offices in New York City, San Diego, Denver and Kentucky. JumpCrew has been recognized as the #1 best small company to work for in Nashville (2017), one of the best places to work in Nashville (2018 & 2019) according to the Tennessean, and is one of Crunchbase's 50 hot startups. For more information, visit https://jumpcrew.com/ .

SOURCE JumpCrew

Related Links

https://jumpcrew.com/

