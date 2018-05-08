JumpCrew Secures $5.4 Million In Series A Financing Round And Announces Two C-Level Hires

The company's executive management team welcomes two key executives, COO Greg Jackson, formerly President of Everyday Health, and CFO Dmitriy Lavrenkin, who was Vice President at IAC Applications. Jackson, who saw Everyday Health from a startup to its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, will be bringing a wealth of expertise in digital media, data technology and AI to elevate JumpCrew's technology-enabled marketing and sales solutions. Lavrenkin is an operational finance executive nuanced in the digital media, healthcare, and financial industries.

JumpCrew offers a full suite of client acquisition marketing solutions along the new customer journey from lead generation and nurturing to social media discovery, insight selling and closing deals. They currently service over 200 clients across several industry verticals including publishing, healthcare, media, and technology.

"Today's market demands real revenue results, and JumpCrew's quick growth is a testament to our ability to be a trusted partner, helping our clients achieve their financial goals," said JumpCrew CEO Robert Henderson.

"Our transition to inside sales with JumpCrew is transforming our ability to compete," explained JumpCrew client Matt Benedict, CEO of Marcoa Media. "We contracted with JumpCrew for a few small projects and it's been so successful that we've deepened the relationship and now have a multi-million dollar partnership with thirty dedicated Account Executives at JumpCrew supporting Marcoa Media's sales efforts."

"We are laser focused on accelerating revenue for our clients, and we are seeing that our early investment in technology is paying off in achieving those goals," said JumpCrew Chairman David Pachter. "We are excited to explore and invest in new technologies as well as talent, and we anticipate exponential growth for our growing roster of clients."

About JumpCrew

JumpCrew is the leading client acquisition platform focused on integrating marketing and sales solutions. Their suite of products combine technology with a human touch. Leveraging online technology, and dedicated team members, the company is able to accelerate sales across a growing roster of client categories including publishing, healthcare, media, and technology. They specialize in building awareness, growing business leads, and closing sales. Robert Henderson and David Pachter founded JumpCrew in 2016. The company is headquartered in Nashville, TN, with an office in New York City.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jumpcrew-secures-5-4-million-in-series-a-financing-round-and-announces-two-c-level-hires-300644134.html

SOURCE JumpCrew

Related Links

https://jumpcrew.com

