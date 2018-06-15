Jumping Jack Events to End Duchenne Turns 15

The Knights, along with a team of local volunteers, have created a mainstay event in their community that promises a combination of fun and meaning. "Jumping Jack has become a tradition in this community with people from around the state joining us for fun. Every year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our friends and neighbors, and every year we surpass our fundraising goal. This event is successful because of the wonderful members of this community who come together, year after year, to raise money to support critical Duchenne research for not only Jack, but all people fighting this devastating disease. I can't believe we've been doing this for 15 years!" says Angela Knight, mother to Jack who lives with Duchenne.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births.

"For 15 years, the Knight family and their amazing friends and family have inspired and motivated the Duchenne community by selflessly raising money and awareness for the fight to end Duchenne. We cannot thank them enough for their ongoing support and we feel blessed to have them in the PPMD family," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD.

The Knights have been actively fundraising and advocating for PPMD, since Jack was diagnosed in 2003 at age two. Not only do they host Jumping Jack, but they have participated in several fundraising marathons through PPMD's Race to End Duchenne program, worked in their local community with generous businesses to host various fundraisers, attended Congressional testimony, and participate actively in national conferences to drive awareness, fund research, and end Duchenne.

"When we received Jack's diagnosis," says Angela, "Darrell and I were in shock, like most parents. But we knew we couldn't let the shock overtake us – we had to take action, we had to join the fight. This is a family affair that includes our older son Robert and every distant relative we could reach. We will continue to raise money and awareness to help this entire community. No one should have to face a Duchenne diagnosis and like PPMD, we believe that together we will end Duchenne."

It's not too late to join the fun! Register for the 15th Annual Jumping Jack Golf Tournament on June 18 at Legacy Ridge Golf Course. For more about Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, visit www.ParentProjectMD.org.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won two FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

