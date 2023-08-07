JumpMedic First Aid Kits Provide Abundance of Quality Supplies for Less

News provided by

JumpMedic

07 Aug, 2023, 08:43 ET

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new JumpMedic first aid kits are some of the best kits on the market. Designed and packed by a paramedic with more than a decade of experience, these kits are meant for the real world. Compact, clean, neat and super streamlined with plenty of supplies to help in real emergencies, JumpMedic kits are light and portable and transform into a flat lay design for easy access to the gear when it's needed.

Continue Reading
Red Flat Lay JumpMedic Pro
Red Flat Lay JumpMedic Pro
Red JumpMedic Pro and JumpMedic Go
Red JumpMedic Pro and JumpMedic Go

Not just filled with a bunch of fluff, the JumpMedic Pro comes with true diagnostic tools like a blood pressure cuff, stethoscope, glucometer, and pulse oximeter. Of course, the kits come with all the basics too, to ensure one is prepared for nearly any injury or illness.

Here are some of the other items included in the JumpMedic kits that other first aid kits are missing:

  • First aid guide
  • Ring cutter
  • Sterile irrigation water
  • Ammonia inhalants
  • Drop and water resistant torchlight
  • EMT shears with carabiner & O2 key
  • Better bandages
  • Burn Spray
  • Alcohol spray
  • Poison oak & itch meds
  • Hydrogen peroxide spray

Every first aid kit also comes with a smaller JumpMedic Go bag so users can make two kits out of one. Keep one at home and one in the car, one in the RV and take one on a hike. The options are endless.

Not enough? Check out the JumpMedic Elite with even more supplies!

Too much? JumpMedic's Build A Bag feature is the only one online that lets customers pick exactly the items they want. An easy-to-use drop-down menu lets consumers decide what's important in their first aid kit. JumpMedic will pack the custom kit for the customer, or send them the supplies so they can pack it the way they want. JumpMedic is super responsive and easy to work with for custom orders, big or small.

For a complete list of what's included in JumpMedic first aid kits, visit https://jumpmedic.com/whats-included/.

Check out JumpMedic.com to see why doctors, nurses, paramedics, and EMTs choose to keep a JumpMedic first aid kit at home, in their car, and wherever they need an abundance of supplies for any emergency.

Media Contact:
Alex Hauk
[email protected]
541-321-8450

SOURCE JumpMedic

