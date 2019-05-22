Jumpshot Honored with Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in the 2019 American Business Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumpshot, the only company that unlocks walled garden data, today announced that the company is the winner of two Stevies from the American Business Awards® -- Gold for Company of the Year and Silver for Most Innovative Company of the Year. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Jumpshot Awards:

Gold Stevie® Award - Company of the Year - Internet/New Media - Medium

Silver Stevie® Award - Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Some of their comments about Jumpshot include:

"The ability to gather more information about consumer buying behavior is very valuable for companies."

"Excellent company that has the ability to track every customer action in the eCommerce space. Great performance."

"Very needed in the space as buying habits have changed and measurement and data are not always readily available to make informed decisions."

The American Business Awards are the U.S's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Jumpshot:

Jumpshot delivers digital intelligence from within the internet's most valuable walled gardens. The company's real-time, anonymized global panel tracks five billion actions a day across 100 million devices to deliver insights into online consumer behavior. Jumpshot works with customers including Unilever, Microsoft, IBM, Google, Yelp, Condé Nast and TripAdvisor, among others. Learn more about Jumpshot at www.jumpshot.com.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

