JUMPSHOT INC. REIMAGINES ENTERTAINMENT WITH "JUMPSHOT LIVE," BLENDING BASKETBALL WITH INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY

Experiential entertainment venue plans expansion nationwide

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpShot Inc., a pioneer in basketball-themed entertainment, is poised to transform the entertainment industry with the launch of JumpShot Live. This innovative entertainment venue combines a full-service restaurant, sports bar, and event offerings where basketball permeates every part of the experience. JumpShot Live allows every guest to feel like an All-Star, regardless of their basketball acumen.

"This is one of the most innovative and technologically advanced entertainment experiences in the world," notes Mayes. Post this JumpShot Live locations are designed to span 50,000 square feet, though some venues may vary in size, accommodating approximately 50 custom-designed gaming bays. Football legend and corporate innovator Derrick Mayes will serve as JumpShot Inc.’s CEO.

The concept of a technologically superior basketball experience coupled with chef-driven dining and craft cocktails is one with a massive potential audience, both in the United States and abroad. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, 28 million Americans age 6 and up play basketball, making it one of America's favorite sports to play. Furthermore, FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, reports that more than 450 million people around the world play basketball.

JumpShot Live locations are designed to span 50,000 square feet, though some venues may vary in size, accommodating approximately 50 custom-designed gaming bays. Each bay will accommodate up to 6 players. Guests can choose from a variety of games to customize their experience.

JumpShot Live utilizes patent-pending technology that allows the hoop and net to move dynamically along the 40-foot by 10-foot lane, which enables guests to shoot almost anywhere on the court without moving from their player bay. The bays and basketball lanes will be surrounded by projectors and LED screens creating a digitally immersive environment. Bays will be clustered into unique neighborhoods, creating connected experiences for groups, sporting events and other activations.

JumpShot Inc. has compiled an exceptional roster of acclaimed corporate innovators to lead the start-up. CEO Derrick Mayes brings decades of experience in organizational leadership, strategic planning, and corporate development to JumpShot Inc. Additionally, Mayes played for the Green Bay Packers when they won Super Bowl XXXI in 1997 and was an All-American and co-captain when playing for Notre Dame. Mayes sees the growth potential of the JumpShot Inc. brand, which includes JumpShot Live.

"This is one of the most innovative and technologically advanced entertainment experiences in the world," notes Mayes. "We believe that JumpShot Live will redefine the industry and bring basketball fans something beyond their imagination."

Additionally, JumpShot Inc. has secured Brian Birckbichler as President and COO. Birckbichler, who has an extensive portfolio of leadership and real estate development experiences with notable companies such as Atomic Golf, Topgolf, Drive Shack and Bloomin' Brands, brings a wealth of global expertise. Having advised on numerous high-profile sports entertainment projects worldwide, he is recognized for delivering exceptional hospitality services, outstanding food & beverage concepts, and optimizing business operations for maximum efficiency and success.

JumpShot Live has ambitious growth plans, with its first location set to open in 2025, followed by three more in 2026. The company envisions a national expansion, targeting key markets for future openings. JumpShot Inc. will establish its corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

About JumpShot Live:

JumpShot Live is the next generation of basketball entertainment, redefining experiential dining with top-tier hospitality and technology. Led by a team of industry experts, JumpShot Live combines basketball culture, cutting-edge design, curated cuisine and cocktails, and patent-pending technology to deliver unforgettable moments for guests. Discover more at JumpShotLive.com.

SOURCE Jumpshot Inc.