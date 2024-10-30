JUMPSHOT NAMES FORMER NBA ALL-STAR KENYON MARTIN AS CHIEF BASKETBALL ADVISOR

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpShot Live, an innovative basketball experiential entertainment company, has appointed former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin as its Chief Basketball Advisor. The announcement was made by CEO Derrick Mayes, who leads the company alongside co-founders and basketball enthusiasts Akhil Chandan and Jimmy Singh.

Martin brings his credibility as a former NBA All-Star to lead JumpShot's basketball advisor group, which also includes luminaries such as Detlef Schrempf, Phil Handy and Paige Bueckers. As the key liaison between JumpShot's leadership and its network of basketball advisors and investors, Martin will help align the company's strategic direction with expert insights, ensuring meaningful contributions across the team.

"Kenyon's extensive industry connections will be vital in building excitement for the JumpShot brand, helping us engage with potential partners, sponsors and influencers," Chandan said. "He will also play a key role in guiding how best to involve our basketball advisors and investors to drive long-term success."

A Dallas native, Martin attended Bryan Adams High School before playing college basketball at the University of Cincinnati. After being selected by the New Jersey Nets with the first overall pick of the 2000 NBA draft, he played 15 seasons in the NBA, with teams including the Denver Nuggets, where he played for seven seasons. His son, Kenyon Martin Jr., currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Martin's leadership, JumpShot gains a trusted and recognized figure in the basketball community as it prepares to move its corporate headquarters to the greater Dallas area next year, a region that holds special significance for him.

Martin's involvement with JumpShot Live as both advisor and investor will be instrumental in fostering connections and paving the way for future growth and deeper engagement with fans and partners.

"JumpShot Live is sure to captivate all guests, from basketball enthusiasts to those just looking for a fun and exciting experience," Martin said. "My passion for the game and the support of an incredible team of basketball advisors will help make the JumpShot Live experience truly exceptional."

In addition to Martin, JumpShot Live proudly welcomed WNBA star Angel McCoughtry to its advisory board. A two-time Olympic gold medalist and seasoned WNBA veteran, McCoughtry's insights will be instrumental in shaping the guest experience.

"Angel is our first WNBA investor advisor, and her involvement is essential as we work to create a diverse, engaging culture at JumpShot Live," Singh said. "Her experience and perspective will help us redefine what entertainment means in a basketball context."

JumpShot Live utilizes cutting-edge, patent-pending technology, allowing hoops and nets to move dynamically along a 40-foot by 10-foot lane, enabling guests to shoot from almost anywhere on the court without leaving their player bay. The experience is further enhanced by projectors and LED screens, creating an immersive, digitally engaging environment. Bays will be clustered into unique neighborhoods, facilitating connected experiences for groups, sporting events and other activations.

About JumpShot Live

JumpShot Live is the next generation of basketball entertainment, redefining experiential dining with top-tier hospitality and technology. Led by a team of industry experts, JumpShot Live combines basketball culture, cutting-edge design, curated cuisine and cocktails, and patent-pending technology to deliver unforgettable moments for guests. Discover more at JumpShotLive.com .

