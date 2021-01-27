JumpStart Launches 'Access Tech' Digital Learning Initiative Funded by Verizon

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpStart has announced a new digital training initiative aimed at connecting Cleveland residents with the education and tools needed to thrive in the digital economy. Access Tech, powered by JumpStart and funded by Verizon, leverages collaboration and innovation to expand digital access and learning to individuals and small businesses.

"At JumpStart we know transformational change can occur through equity and innovation," said Lamont Mackley, Chief Inclusion and Outreach Officer at JumpStart. "We are excited to partner with Verizon and others to bridge the gap between a growing pool of tech-enabled opportunities and the community eager to fill them."

Training program partners include JumpStart, the Economic and Community Development Institute, the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development, Urban City Codes and Youth Opportunities Unlimited. MCPc is the initiative's technology partner.

Cleveland is one of four cities chosen by Verizon to implement a digital access and learning initiative to help citizens, from youth to adult, develop skills needed for tech-infused jobs and lives. Other cities include Portland, Pittsburgh and Houston; each city is rolling out unique programming aimed at addressing specific community needs. The programming is a key part of Verizon's goal to help move the world forward as part of Citizen Verizon , its responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.

"Verizon believes in the power of preparing today's workers for tomorrow's jobs," said Jessica Cohen, Manager, State Government Affairs at Verizon. "We are excited about the opportunity to lead and develop innovative, tech-driven and community-focused approaches to promote digital inclusion in Cleveland. Our investment in this local partnership with Jumpstart, will put technology and knowledge in the hands of Cleveland residents and empower them to be part of the digital economy."

Leaning on the expertise of collaborative partners, Access Tech will provide classes and multi-session programs in three focus areas: Foundational Digital Skills, Career Development and Business Formation and Growth.

Access Tech aims to remove barriers for residents looking to gain new technology-centered skills. Qualified participants without access to a computer, internet or the software required for learning, are eligible to receive a laptop, Mi-Fi hotspot, software and tech support to ensure they have the tools they need to complete the training classes.

Participants must reside in the city of Cleveland, be over the age of 18 and have some experience with computers (accessing the internet and using basic software like Google Docs or Microsoft Office). Some programs have additional requirements. Qualified candidates can register for classes and programs directly through the program partner's website or access the complete training program list on the Access Tech website. Visit atpcleveland.com for more information about the initiative.

About JumpStart Inc.

JumpStart is a nationally recognized investing, entrepreneurial support and economic development organization dedicated to unlocking entrepreneurship to transform entire communities. For more information, visit www.jumpstartinc.org.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE,Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Access Tech

Access Tech is a technology-centered education and training program powered by JumpStart and funded by Verizon. Training is offered at no cost to Cleveland residents and provides career builders, job seekers and entrepreneurs with the training and resources they need to thrive in the digital world.

SOURCE JumpStart Inc.