JumpStart Partners with Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

As one of the world's most trusted brands in the educational gaming space, JumpStart along with the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation and Biology Institute will further Smithsonian's global efforts to save species from extinction by introducing a new generation to the fascinating wildlife on Earth through gameplay. In addition to learning fun and curious facts about the creatures themselves, players will have an opportunity to take a deeper dive into how zoos ensure the wellbeing of their animals and contribute to conservation efforts.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft, JumpStart has the resources to create an app with animal-centric gameplay that will allow children to care for and interact with animals in a more enhanced way than other zoo apps currently on the market and to reach a global audience of budding conservationists.

Jim Czulewicz, CEO of JumpStart says, "JumpStart is honored to collaborate alongside these esteemed partners to grow our global brand and further our mission to educate children about animals and conservation and build a lifelong love of caring for all animal species and the skills to take care of our planet. No other app features the uniquely educational and animal centric gameplay that stems from the collaboration between JumpStart and Smithsonian. Together, our companies will create a product that is more engaging and has more depth than any of the competing zoo apps and build future generations of conservationists."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with JumpStart who has an established reputation for using technology to create immersive educational experiences," says Pamela Baker-Masson, Associate Director of Communications, Planning and Exhibits at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. "Smithsonian scientists are tackling the most pressing ecological challenges and we want this platform to highlight our science and engage young audiences to virtually join in our mission to save species."

ABOUT JUMPSTART

JumpStart® Games is the leader in learning-based games for kids. Through its own brands, as well as partner brands like DreamWorks Animation, JumpStart Games creates epically fun, learning-based games for kids of all ages. Over its 25-year history JumpStart Games has earned the trust of millions of teachers and parents and has released several critically-acclaimed titles including School of Dragons®, the ever-popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Formerly known as Knowledge Adventure, JumpStart Games is a wholly owned subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) and is based in Gardena, CA. For more information, visit www.JumpStart.com.

ABOUT THE SMITHSONIAN'S NATIONAL ZOO & CONSERVATION BIOLOGY INSTITUTE

The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute leads the Smithsonian's global effort to save species, better understand ecosystems, and train future generations of conservationists. More than 200 scientists and their partners, in more than 30 countries, create and share knowledge to aid in the survival and recovery of species and their habitats. Findings from these studies provide critical data for the management of populations under human care and valuable insights for the conservation and management of wild populations. For more information, please visit https://nationalzoo.si.edu/.

ABOUT NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LIMITED

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities. Established in 1999, NetDragon is a vertically integrated, cutting-edge R&D powerhouse with a highly successful track record which includes the development of flagship MMORPGs including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved (formerly known as Calibur of Spirit) and Conquer Online. The company also established China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu in 2013 in what was at the time the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Being China's pioneer in overseas expansion, NetDragon also directly operates a number of game titles in over 10 languages internationally since 2003. In recent years, NetDragon has emerged as a major player in the global online and mobile learning space as it works to leverage its mobile Internet technologies and operational know-how to develop a game-changing learning ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lindsay Levitts

Kel & Partners

lindsayl@kelandpartners.com

C: (617) 519-6551

SOURCE JumpStart

Related Links

www.jumpstart.com

