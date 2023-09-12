JumpStart Ventures Announces Chris Heivly as Keynote Speaker for Ohio VC Fest '23 and releases speaker lineup

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of Ohio VC Fest, the state's highly anticipated venture capital summit, are excited to announce Chris Heivly, serial entrepreneur and co-founder of MapQuest, as the keynote speaker for Ohio VC Fest '23. The event will occur on October 11-12, 2023, at the Marriott Key Tower in Downtown Cleveland.

Published author and startup consultant, Heivly is the Managing Director of Build The Fort and a Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has more than two decades of experience building startup ecosystems, previously leading organizations including The StartUp Factory, Techstars Innovation and 77 Capital. With deep expertise in entrepreneurship, startup communities and venture capital, Chris Heivly will deliver inspiration and insights as the keynote speaker at Ohio VC Fest '23.

"Chris has spent his entire career building things - from tech companies like MapQuest to accelerator programs and citywide tech ecosystems," said Jerry Frantz, President of JumpStart Ventures. "He brings groundbreaking insights from his experiences both in Ohio and across the country. We're excited to have Chris join Ohio VC Fest's impressive lineup of thought leaders on the forefront of innovation in fields including healthcare, fintech and corporate venture."

Expert Speakers and Critical Conversations

Ohio VC Fest will feature a roster of engaging panelists from diverse industries, ready to share their expertise, ideas, and innovative solutions, from healthcare and fintech to software and beyond. Some panelists include:

Pete Wheeler , SVP - Healthcare and Insurance Vertical at Key Bank,

, SVP - Healthcare and Insurance Vertical at Key Bank, Sue Tyler , Former CFO at Medical Mutual

, Former CFO at Medical Mutual Michael Oakes , SVP of Research & Technology Management at Case Western Reserve University

, SVP of Research & Technology Management at Kirk Ball , EVP & CIO at Giant Eagle

, EVP & CIO at Giant Eagle Ryan Kean , CIO at Total Quality Logistics

, CIO at Total Quality Logistics Charlie Lougheed , Founder of Cleveland -based Axuall

One on One Meetups to Spark Partnerships

At Ohio VC Fest '23, attendees can engage in exclusive one-on-one meetings curated based on industry focus, capital needs, and other criteria. Startup founders will deliver succinct elevator pitches to potential investment partners. Participants can learn from and connect with strategic partners to foster VC deal flow and efficiently grow their networks.

Ohio VC Fest is a first-of-its-kind event in the state. It aims to provide Ohio-based founders access to capital and client connections and facilitate deal flow for institutional and corporate investors. Organizers will curate one-on-one meetings to cultivate new relationships and structured opportunities to explore potential partnerships and investments. Investors will be matched with pre-screened, capital-seeking entrepreneurs based on their stage, industry, and other key criteria. Organizers will also match investors with other investors and founders with other founders.

Registrations for Ohio VC Fest '23 are now open. Secure your spot at the premier venture capital event of the year and join the ranks of investors, startups, and thought leaders shaping Ohio's innovation ecosystem. For more information about Ohio VC Fest '23 and to register, visit OhioVCFest.com .

About JumpStart Ventures

JumpStart Ventures is a division of JumpStart Inc. investing in Seed and Series A-stage technology startups throughout Ohio and beyond. With four investment funds under management, the organization provides a capital continuum to startup founders as they move through critical growth phases. Financial returns generated by JumpStart Ventures help strengthen the competitiveness of Ohio's VC ecosystem, increasing capital access and resource connections for early-stage companies. As one of Ohio's most active seed-stage investors, the organization's investment activities have generated 2.5X+ returns-to-date via nationally recognized exits. To learn more, visit JumpStart. VC .

About Ohio VC Fest '23

Ohio VC Fest '23 is a groundbreaking event celebrating technology, innovation, and investment in the Ohio region. With a focus on fostering connections, driving economic growth, and showcasing Ohio as a hub for tech startups and venture capital investments, it promises high-impact networking and inspiring insights to propel Ohio's technology and innovation landscape forward. The agenda includes curated 1:1 meetings, engaging sessions, panel discussions, workshops, pitch showcases and more. JumpStart Ventures is presenting the event in partnership with CincyTech, Rev1 Ventures, Ohio X and supporting sponsors, including Case Western Reserve University, Thompson Hine, KeyBank, JobsOhio, Taft and many more.

