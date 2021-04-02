Jump$tart to Honor Discover for Innovation in Financial Education

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy today announced that its 2021 Innovation Award will be presented to Discover at the coalition's virtual Awards Ceremony on April 16. Jennifer Grisamore, Senior Principal, Community Affairs, will represent Discover.

Discover Financial Services, teamed up with Jump$tart partner, Discovery Education, and the NASSP, to build a comprehensive, customizable financial literacy program that educates and empowers students to take hold of their financial futures in a deeply personalized way. The Pathway to Financial Success in Schools program gives middle and high school students the tools to help them make smart financial decisions and reach their personal goals in a way that works best for them and their teachers.

The Pathway program offers teachers a variety of materials – including lesson plans, videos, interactives and more – that can be integrated into classrooms as a stand-alone financial education course or incorporated into other subjects. Pathway also provides flexible, self- paced modules, so students can learn at their own speed. The program encourages learning outside the classroom with lesson plans that engage the whole family. In addition, the modules can be accessed anywhere to optimize any remote learning challenges.

"Discover is committed to supporting financial literacy and Pathway to Financial Success in Schools is empowering students to take control of their financial knowledge and helping them achieve a brighter financial future," said Grisamore. "Thank you to Jumpstart for this recognition and recognizing the importance of financial education in our schools."

"Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, and nothing makes us prouder than when our partners partner with each other to great effect," says Laura Levine, CEO of Jump$tart. "Congratulations to Discover, Discovery Education, and NASSP, for this impressive contribution."

The Innovation Award was established by the Jump$tart Coalition in 2016 to recognize individuals or organizations that are making groundbreaking efforts to reach the next generation in the financial literacy effort.

About the Jump$tart Coalition

Jump$tart is a 501-c-3 tax-exempt non-profit coalition formed in 1995 to advance financial literacy—especially among preschool through college-age youth—by working cooperatively and collaboratively. Based in Washington, DC, the coalition includes more than 100 national partner organizations and affiliated state coalitions in nearly every state. Jump$tart is the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month and its #CheckYourSchool campaign is working to get effective financial education into every school in the country. To learn more, visit us at https://www.jumpstart.org/, https://jumpstartclearinghouse.org/ and https://checkyourschool.org/

