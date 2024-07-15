Jump.trade is all set to release the Web3 Analysis and Forecast Market On Oasys Protocol

The two established brands in the Web3 gaming space have joined forces as Jump.Trade will launch a soccer-focused decentralized sports analytics and prediction market platform on Oasys Blockchain.

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a prominent move in the fast-growing industry based on Web3 analysis and prediction markets, SoccerSage, a decentralized platform dedicated solely to soccer, is set to attract global Web3 enthusiasts who love the sport. By partnering with Oasys, a well-known blockchain in the Web3 gaming space, the game emphasizes friendly experiences with ample entertainment for players.

SOCCERSAGE ON OASYS PROTOCOL

The recent times for Web3 markets have been phenomenal, as the technology is being adopted in various sectors, and cryptocurrency price movements have skyrocketed. Coincidentally, 2024 is the year with numerous high-profile events and occurrences across the above-said spaces.

Jump.trade is all set to ride the optimistic wave with the launch of decentralized analytics and predictions with SoccerSage, a platform entirely dedicated to the world's top sport in terms of fandom, viewership, and industry size. The platform will be deployed on the gasless Saakuru Verse (L2 Protocol) of Oasys Blockchain, a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain with EVM compatibility that has attained prominence for its gaming-centric approach. The Oasys Blockchain will provide much-needed infrastructural support with a Hub Layer and a Verse Layer, which will help avid bettors make predictions on their favorite soccer matches.

On this game-changing collaboration, Mahendran Sundaram, Director of Enterprises Business, said,

"We are extremely excited to build SoccerSage on Oasys Blockchain to provide a respite for people who need to scroll across various platforms and websites to find analysis and prediction markets for their favorite sport. Building the game on the Oasys Blockchain makes us confident that soccer enthusiasts can experience greater satisfaction without the lags typical for blockchain gaming."

"This space is projected to reach $182.12 billion by 2030. Saakuru Protocol aims to revolutionize the soccer analysis and prediction industry by enabling SoccerSage to provide a seamless user experience and enhanced transparency, both of which are crucial for the industry's growth and integrity." – said Jack Vinijtrongjit, Co-Founder & CEO of Saakuru Labs.

SoccerSage allows players to analyze the outcome of soccer matches worldwide, including international and domestic tournaments year-round. While allowing them to trade on opinions, the platform taps into the power of Oasys to ensure all processes occur in a decentralized fashion.

About Jump.trade:

Jump.trade is Asia's largest NFT marketplace, letting users trade NFTs based on multiple niches, including Web3 gaming and branded collections. Its gaming platforms, Meta Cricket League, RaddX, The CallIt, and Tornado Master, are among the most revered Web3 games worldwide. These games emphasize providing enthralling experiences and much-deserved rewards.

About Oasys

Oasys is a game-optimized blockchain that offers a highly scalable layer-1 hub and specialized layer-2 using Ethereum's scaling solution. The ecosystem provides developers with a secure and scalable infrastructure for creating more efficient, safe, and interoperable games. By focusing on creating an ecosystem to distribute and develop games, Oasys solves the challenges that game developers face when building blockchain-based games.

About Saakuru Protocol

Saakuru is a consumer-centric L2 protocol with zero transaction fees developed using OP Stack. It utilizes the delegate model to eliminate gas fees for users, creating a frictionless experience for any applications built on top of Saakuru. The powerful, developer-friendly product suite centered around the blockchain allows cost-efficient and seamless connectivity from Web2 to Web3.

