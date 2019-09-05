Jumptuit Announces Appointment of Vivian Lopez-Blanco to the Board of Directors of Jumptuit Health

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Health, Inc. announced today that Vivian Lopez-Blanco, will join the Board of Directors. Jumptuit Health is a vertical affiliate of Jumptuit, Inc. and part of the Jumptuit Group.

Vivian Lopez-Blanco is the former CFO and treasurer of Mednax Inc., the $4 billion public company that provides physician services in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Joining Mednax in 2008, Lopez-Blanco held the executive role for more than a decade. She oversaw dozens of acquisitions and subsequent organizational realignments, giving her a firsthand look at the inner workings of countless healthcare organizations. While at Mednax, Lopez-Blanco served on several working committees, including the Compliance Committee, IT Steering Committee, Risk Management Committee and Cyber Security Committee. She was also a routine participant and presenter at Board of Director meetings and activities.

"Vivian is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of collaborative and impactful leadership," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "Her expertise in corporate finance, specifically in M&A restructuring, within an industry as complicated as healthcare is invaluable to the Jumptuit Health team."

"After meeting with Don and his team, I was convinced that his vision on how we could impact data analytics in the healthcare environment was totally aligned with mine," said Vivian Lopez-Blanco. "Given my background in the sector, I recognized that this is currently a serious gap, and we have a unique opportunity to effect outcomes and really make a difference in the quality and advancements of care. I am excited to be part of this organization."

