Jumptuit Announces Inter-Industry Data Protection Platform

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rapidly changing and volatile regulatory environment across market sectors and jurisdictions around the world and other international uncertainties, Jumptuit has developed a comprehensive Inter-Industry Data Protection Platform.

The Jumptuit Inter-Industry Data Protection Platform dynamically regulates the exchange of information between companies across market sectors with its patent pending Data Rights Matrix that autonomically analyzes and applies regulations to information exchanges and transactions.

The Data Rights Matrix brings together government, public and private industry classification requirements and interrelates them with their relevant regulatory counterparts across multiple jurisdictions. The Data Rights Matrix is able to dynamically adapt to changing rules in an increasingly uncertain regulatory environment that impacts international economic and trade relationships, Intellectual Property laws and Data Regulations.

The Jumptuit Data Matrix supports the integration of such regulatory frameworks as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Environment, Social & Governance (ESG), Capital, Labor, Energy, Materials & Services (KLEMS), the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and more filtered through multiple classification systems. The Jumptuit Data Protection Platform, through its Blockchain Data Exchange and layered Cyber Security and GDPR compliance, ensures its customers with meaningful privacy and information exchange protections.

"The Jumptuit Data Rights Matrix increases the velocity of information exchange and transactions between companies in different market sectors and jurisdictions by dynamically enforcing a complex web of regulations," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Jumptuit. "The Data Rights Matrix lifts the complexity and uncertainties surrounding the exchange of information and enforces Data Rights for All."

