Jumptuit Announces Support for Connected Cars: Dynamic Situational Intelligence Delivered Through Cross-Platform Conversational Experience

The Jumptuit Smart Data Conduit supports the integration of a wide variety of connected car technologies including Daimler OneAPI, BMW CarData platform, Smartcar API – supporting Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Lexus, RAM Trucks, Tesla, and Volkswagen vehicles (with additional vehicle platforms coming on board), Ford® SYNC® AppLink®, General Motors NGI SDK (including Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Holden, Opel and Vauxhall), OBD-II, Apple CarPlay, Google Android for Cars and other third-party automotive data services and mobility platforms.

"Jumptuit connects drivers and passengers with the most reliable, up-to-date and relevant information for their journey," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Jumptuit. "Jumptuit increases situational intelligence for vehicle occupants, dynamically delivering alerts and notifications related to in-transit activities and the surrounding environment at their current location and intended destination."

About Jumptuit

Jumptuit analyzes more data to provide you with less information – only that which is highly relevant and useful in helping you to make better informed decisions.

The Jumptuit Data Platform solves the problem of information overload and data fragmentation by autonomously delivering hyper-relevant information and insights to users and organizations based upon Jumptuit's Dynamic Awareness™ of their activity.

The Jumptuit Data Platform is positioned at the intersection of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Blockchain, facilitating the secure, compliant, compatible and intelligent exchange of data between organizations in all market sectors, unleashing the power of data and relevant insights.

