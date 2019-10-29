Jumptuit Announces the Appointment of Gloria Vogel to the Board of Directors of Jumptuit Insurance

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Insurance, Inc. announced today that Gloria L. Vogel, CFA, will join the Board of Directors. Jumptuit Insurance is a vertical affiliate of Jumptuit, Inc. and part of the Jumptuit Group.

Gloria Vogel is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) licensed with Series 7, 63, 86 and 87, and an M.A. in Economics from NYU & B.S. in Mathematics from CCNY. She served as an All-Star equity research insurance analyst at several major investment banks, including Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns at their peak, creating her deep-rooted industry expertise. During a brief tenure as an insurance agent, she also held Life and Accident & Health insurance certifications.

Given Vogel's unique positioning at the intersection of insurance and financial analytics, her opinion is often requested for comment and full publication. She has regularly served as contributing author on a variety of websites, including www.seekingalpha.com, www.talkmarkets.com, and www.claimsjournal.com, and physical publications, including Business Insurance and CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter) Society Newsletter, writing on insurance topics such as M&A, emerging risks and healthcare reform.

Vogel has worked as an Adjunct Professor at NYU's School of Professional Studies, where she has taught graduate students about finance and Human Resources Metrics. She has also taught the CPCU Finance course for The Institutes.

In addition to her strong passion for education and research, Vogel is an advocate for effecting change. She helped establish the Financial Women's Association's Westchester-Connecticut Task Force, where she served as Co-Chair to unite and uplift female professionals across all industry sectors. Vogel also assisted in the creation of a successful government jobs fair at the NYSSA (CFA Society NY), helping to connect skilled workers with viable careers within her industry. She further worked for Drexel Hamilton, a start-up firm dedicated to helping disabled veterans find jobs in financial services.

"Gloria is a powerhouse and brings an electric energy to Jumptuit," said Don Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "Her technical background overlays her innate ability to connect with others, uncovering the vital humanity that's hidden within insurance and technology. We are so very fortunate to have her guidance and leadership as Jumptuit Insurance surges through its explosive early growth."

"I have known Donald Leka and members of his team for a long time and I'm excited to join the Board of Jumptuit Insurance," said Gloria Vogel. "I believe that we can make a difference in insurance, a sector which is still just beginning to better understand the value of data analytics, along with the benefits of directly connecting to the consumer and quickly implementing change. The industry, long saddled with legacy issues, is now ripe for data analysis using AI and Blockchain applied to policy issuance, underwriting, claims, and other processes. Good analysis can facilitate better pricing and profitability in a highly competitive environment; direct communication can boost operational efficiency; and quick implementation of change can improve customer satisfaction. I am excited to contribute to Jumptuit's continuing progress."

