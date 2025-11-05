Jumptuit Awarded Trademarks in the European Union (EU)

The EU Joins the United States, China, India, Japan, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland in Awarding Trademarks for the Jumptuit Logo and Brand

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the European Union Intellectual Property Office has awarded Trademarks for the Jumptuit Logo and Brand.

As part of Jumptuit's ongoing IP protection and global go-to-market activities, the Company has applied for and received international Trademark recognition for the Jumptuit logo and brand in internationally strategic markets from governments around the world. These Trademark awards represent an important step for Jumptuit's global deployments.

Jumptuit's Trademark registration protection awards cover such market segments as Finance, Insurance, Autonomous Transit, Healthcare, Consumer Travel, Commercial Travel, Agriculture, Energy, Utilities, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Media, Entertainment, Gaming, Wagering, Government Services, Education, Legal Services, Data Services, and Customer Relationship Management.

Jumptuit, including in its stylized name and its recognizable kangaroo logo, has been granted trademark recognition in the EU in its three application classes, including for computer application software, data analytics services, and enterprise software for searching, accessing, and actioning data across multiple platforms including cloud services among other features, as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) for delivering notifications, information, and insights to users and organizations.

"We are pleased to announce Trademark awards in the EU for Jumptuit's logo and brand as we launch the Company's strategic expansion into this major global market," said Jumptuit Group Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "The EU is an exceptionally important global market and a global research and innovation hub. With its enormous market size, economic openness, extensive network of trade agreements, strong regulatory environment including the protection of Intellectual Property (IP), and focus on developing future technologies including Artificial Intelligence, clean aviation, and the space economy, the EU offers unparalleled opportunities for the development and application of emerging technologies."

About The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) is an AI research and development company working in the emerging field of Anticipatory Intelligence.

The purpose of Anticipatory Intelligence is to observe and understand the antecedent elements of events, their movements and the forces among them, based on heightened sensory and spatial intelligence.

Our goal is to accelerate the anticipation of events that pose risks and opportunities to organizations and help policymakers and practitioners develop anticipatory strategies to improve stakeholder outcomes.

TJG is an interconnected network of subsidiary companies across geographies and sectors realizing synergies among them.

TJG companies operate within the same technology, licensing, and business model framework, allowing for seamless deployment of product modules between the Operating Vertical Companies (OVCs).

