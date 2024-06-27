Junaid Husain Appointed CEO of Greater Houston Healthconnect

HOUSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Houston Healthconnect (Healthconnect), the leading health information exchange (HIE) in the State of Texas, is pleased to announce the appointment of Junaid Husain as its permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Husain has served as the acting CEO since June of 2023, and following a national search, has been selected as permanent CEO by the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Prior to assuming the acting CEO role, Mr. Husain served as Healthconnect's Chief Business Officer since 2017, fostering partnerships with thousands of hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, health plans, and ambulatory practices. Under his guidance, Healthconnect has achieved remarkable growth, growing membership, increasing revenues, and expanding value-added services to the community. Today, Healthconnect is one of the largest and fastest-growing HIEs in the nation.

"Junaid's strategic vision and collaborative approach have positioned Greater Houston Healthconnect as a valued partner of our healthcare clients, trusted advisor to the public sector, and innovative leader to our peers. We are confident in his ability to continue driving positive change as we experience unprecedented growth," said Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, Healthconnect's Board Chair. "My sincere appreciation to the Board for their unwavering efforts and support while prioritizing the Healthconnect mission during the nationwide search."

Healthconnect's vision revolves around coordinating care for the community, enhancing overall population health, promoting wellness initiatives, reducing healthcare costs, and advancing long-term research and disease prevention. Mr. Husain's leadership has been instrumental in driving progress toward these goals.

"I am honored to lead an organization that plays a pivotal role in transforming healthcare across the State of Texas," said Mr. Husain. "I am grateful to the Board of Directors for their leadership and guidance. Moreover, I thank our Healthconnect team for their dedication to our clients and to our community. Together, we will continue to innovate, connect, and improve the health and wellness of all Texans."

Mr. Husain is a 20-year veteran of the healthcare industry, leading growth, investment, and entrepreneurship across healthcare organizations. He currently serves as Vice Chair on the Board of Directors of the Texas Association of Charitable Clinics. He has earned Master's degrees from Harvard University, Queen's University, and McGill University.

About Greater Houston Healthconnect

Greater Houston Healthconnect is the region's community health information exchange. Healthconnect's team of healthcare professionals, innovators, and technology experts are dedicated to revolutionizing digital healthcare for the community. The company ensures secure and real-time data sharing across hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers. This clinical integration enhances safety, improves quality, saves time, reduces costs, expands efficiencies, and improves overall patient and health outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.ghhconnect.org

