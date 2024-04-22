Junaid Husain Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC)

HOUSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Statewide healthcare nonprofit Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC) has appointed Junaid Husain to its Board of Directors. As the Acting CEO of Greater Houston Healthconnect, the leading health information exchange in the State of Texas, Mr. Husain is uniquely positioned to advocate for TXACC clinics and their patients in the Lone Star State.

TXACC serves as a vital membership network, comprising independent clinics dedicated to delivering quality healthcare services to over 500,000 Texans. These nonprofit clinics play a crucial role in bridging gaps for low-income, uninsured, underinsured, and medically underserved individuals, ensuring access to essential medical care at little or no cost.

Greg Smith, TXACC Board Chair said, "Junaid's leadership, expertise, and passion will be invaluable as we continue our mission to serve the most vulnerable members of our community. His commitment to advocacy aligns perfectly with TXACC's vision."

Inspired by TXACC's unwavering commitment to community service, Mr. Husain recognizes the critical role these "salt-of-the-earth" charitable clinics play in supporting vulnerable populations. As a veteran healthcare leader and fervent advocate for underserved communities, Mr. Husain brings a wealth of experience and commitment to the organization.

"I am honored to join the esteemed Board of Directors at TXACC. Together, we will champion equitable healthcare access for all Texans, ensuring that no one is left behind," Mr. Husain said. "As a longtime Texan, I look forward to giving back to my community, especially in an area I'm both passionate about and experienced in professionally."

TXACC's Interim Executive Director, Knox Kimberly, said "We welcome Junaid Husain to our board with excitement. His deep roots in Texas and dedication to improving healthcare outcomes make him an asset to our organization."

About TXACC

The Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting independent clinics that provide essential healthcare services to underserved Texans. Through advocacy, collaboration, and community engagement, TXACC strives to improve healthcare access and outcomes for all. Learn more at https://texasacc.org/.

About Greater Houston Healthconnect

Greater Houston Healthconnect is the region's community health information exchange. Healthconnect facilitates clinical integration across the healthcare ecosystem by connecting disparate electronic health record systems across the region's hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, community clinics, physician office practices, and service providers. This integration of health information advances the delivery of healthcare services by enhancing patient safety, improving quality, saving time, reducing costs, and enhancing efficiencies across the community. For more information, visit http://www.ghhconnect.org

