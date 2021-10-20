JunBugg Use Body-Type Algorithms to Make Weight Loss A Snap, on the Premier Luxury Fitness Social Network

VENICE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JunBugg, a Luxury Fitness Social Media startup has got your body-type down to a science, using algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) that make weight loss effortless — and sustaining long-term weight loss, which leads to a higher quality of life.

JunBugg differentiate itself from other weight loss and training programs by using the somatotype, human body-type classification system. The system is based on the skeletal frame, physical attributes, and speed of metabolism of three body-types that encompass the — endomorph, ectomorph, and mesomorph.

The endomorph body-type is curvaceous and has the slowest metabolism, which make weight gain easy. The ectomorph body-type is slender, has the fastest metabolism, which make weight and muscle gain difficult. The mesomorph body-type is muscular, has a slow metabolism, which make weight and muscle gain easy. There are also combination body-types, with attributes from several of the body-types.

On JunBugg, members of similar body-types network with each other to share solutions to get fit. Fitness success is achieved through collaboration and leveraging the successful experiences of one's teammates. "This is the same concept that has allowed humankind to progress -- learn from someone that has already achieved what you want to do. This is an amazing way of empowering people," said Louis Green, founder. JunBugg uses the same concept to treat medical conditions for health care, i.e., diabetes, cancer, and asthma.

Using the NextGen Search Database©, members can perform customized searches for members that better match their genetic makeup, such as — body-type, age, gender, and ethnicity. There are over 50 searchable attributes that members can perform searches on, to get personalized training solutions. The end result is superior health and fitness wealth.

The effectiveness of members sharing body-type solutions is amplified using JunBugg's fitness algorithm, which organically recommend solutions to newsfeed. As fitness solutions improve, the algorithm learns and recommend those. This is a similar technology that has allowed — Netflix, Amazon, and Alibaba to be successful. Rapid weight loss and sustaining weight loss are major benefits. The larger that the social network becomes, the more solutions that will exist, allowing the algorithm to curate more effective solutions.

About JunBugg — A Fit-Tech start-up, JunBugg is a premium, luxury fitness social network that offers best in class, boutique fitness solutions. Its NextGen algorithm and AI technology allow members to receive personalized fitness solutions to experience superior fitness for a higher quality of life.

