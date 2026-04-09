Junction Collaborates with GRAIL to Power Scalable Access to the Galleri® Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test

Junction enables Galleri® multi-cancer early detection testing across digital health platforms. Post this

The Galleri test is a blood test designed to detect a signal shared by more than 50 types of cancer, many of which lack recommended screening options today.

"As demand for proactive and preventative care grows, platforms need reliable infrastructure to operationalize advanced diagnostics at scale," said Maitham Dib, Junction's Founder. "Our collaboration with GRAIL helps bring Galleri into real-world care models more efficiently."

Organizations can now:

Order the Galleri test directly through Junction

Support multi-state clinical operations

Manage workflows for complex testing

Streamline patient and provider experiences

Provide enhanced physician follow up calls with patients

Healthcare organizations interested in offering Galleri through Junction can learn more at junction.com or contact the team [email protected] to schedule a demo.

"Single-cancer screenings are an important tool for detection and diagnosis of five cancers in the U.S, but 70% of cancer deaths are caused by cancers without recommended screening tests. GRAIL is excited to collaborate with Junction to broaden access to the Galleri multi-cancer early detection test through a streamlined experience for healthcare organizations and prescribing providers," said Megan Hall, Ph.D., vice president of Medical Affairs at GRAIL. "Junction's infrastructure helps simplify the operational steps around offering Galleri, making it easier for providers to integrate the test into care delivery."

Junction provides the infrastructure that powers modern healthcare platforms. Through a single API, Junction enables digital health companies, healthcare providers, and technology platforms to integrate lab testing, wearable device data, and diagnostics directly into their products.

Junction's platform manages the operational complexity behind healthcare data — from ordering tests and coordinating specimen collection to receiving standardized results and streaming continuous device data — so teams can build patient experiences that are embedded, reliable, and scalable.

Today, Junction supports healthcare innovators across telehealth, longevity, metabolic health, women's health, research, and clinical care, helping them deliver diagnostics and health insights without managing fragmented vendor systems or manual workflows.

To learn more, visit junction.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Junction