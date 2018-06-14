June 14 is Important Date in American History and it's More Than Just Flag Day, Says Bill White

On June 14, 1775 during the American Revolutionary War, the Continental Army was established by the Continental Congress, marking the birth of the United States Army. That means today marks the 243rd birthday of the United States Army. Happy Birthday to our Army, its brave Soldiers and their amazing families.

On June 14, 1777 the Stars and Stripes was adopted by Congress as the Flag of the United States. Declaring what our flag was an important act of Congress.

On June 14, 1937 Pennsylvania became the first and only State to celebrate June 14th as Flag Day. Pennsylvania is, of course, the home of the NFL team Philadelphia Eagles. Congratulations to the Eagles for winning the Superbowl; however, it was not a great moment for the team getting into a fight with the primary resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Many believe this deflates the win when they dishonored their invitation to the White House.

There are two more significant things that happened on June 14th. On June 14, 1954 President and 5-star General Dwight D. Eisenhower added the words "under God" to our pledge of allegiance - which we also stand to say together while we face our flag.

And lastly, it's no coincidence that on June 14, 1946 Donald John Trump was born. He is 72 years old today and currently the 45th President of the United States of America. Happy Birthday Mr. President, sir. And, it's no surprise then that President Trump is passionate about our Nation's Flag. He was born on Flag Day.

President Trump is patriotic through and through, enthusiastic about standing for our flag, respectful of the longstanding protocols in place for hundreds of years and reminds us to honor God as Eisenhower did while we pledge ourselves to USA.

I have known President Trump for more than 30 years. When the Veteran's Day parade was in dire need of support as we celebrated the 50th anniversary of D-Day "The Donald" helped raise over $1 million dollars to create one of the best Veteran's Day parades in NYC history. When he began the Celebrity Apprentice he could have used any back drop in NYC – he chose the flight of Intrepid, America's most historic Navy ship which is on display for the world to visit and appreciate. The show's first winner, Piers Morgan, selected the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund as his charity. Millions of dollars were raised in support of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. And throughout 2003-2010 President Trump generously supported and helped raise significant funds for our efforts at the Intrepid as we tried to help those catastrophically wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan. President Trump is also a graduate of the New York Military Academy.

I have witnessed when President Trump showed his patriotism, his love of country and his respect for those who make it truly great and keep us free. I have seen that when there were no cameras around and when there was nobody recognizing him and when there was no real thank you coming his way. I believe his love of America is genuine.

I understand why he would like for us all to stand for the flag when the national anthem is being played and why he wants us show the proper respect for our nation, its great military and the sacrifices they and our first responders make every day to keep safe.

Lastly, I submit that June 14 is not only Flag Day, The Army's and Donald's birthday, but also World Blood Donor Day. Please consider giving blood today in support of those who have shed their blood regularly for us and our freedoms. Let's stand for them. They stand up for us all.

Bill White is the CEO of Constellations Group and is widely recognized as one of our nation's foremost advocates and has raised more than $1.5 BN for Military, Veterans, First Responders and their families.

