June 1948-June 2018: 70 Years of Porsche Sports Cars

"Sportscar Together Day" celebrations are planned between June 8 and 10 at locations from local Porsche dealerships to MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. The Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles will also host gatherings of owners, enthusiasts, and classic Porsche models.

"Porsche packs 70 years of sports car experience into every model we build today," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "The performance, design and feel are always unmistakably Porsche, whether on country roads or in the daily commute. 'Sportscar Together Day' gives our customers and fans a chance to share their passion with us."

Ferry Porsche, son of Ferdinand Porsche, designed and built the original 356 in 1948 to create something new for the time: A sports car combining superb driving dynamics and performance with efficient everyday usability. Early motorsport successes inspired the company to continually develop the 356, as well as other legendary sports cars like the 550 Spyder and 904 GTS.

The 911 was first introduced in 1963 and became the quintessential sports car for everyday driving as well as an unmistakable icon for the brand. Today, the United States is the largest single market: In 2017, U.S. buyers accounted for 8,970 new 911s out of 32,000 worldwide, or 28 percent. More than half of over 30,000 race wins in Porsche history can be credited to 911 cars. Today, every Porsche carries the DNA of the 911.

The next step in the evolution of Porsche as a sports car company comes next year with the all-electric Mission E. Advanced electric powertrains are a new application for the original vision behind the 356. But e-mobility at Porsche dates back to 1898, when Ferdinand Porsche designed the Lohner-Porsche Semper Vivus – the world's first functioning hybrid car. More recently, Porsche has demonstrated its hybrid drive expertise on the race track, winning the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans three years in a row. By 2022, Porsche will have invested more than six billion euros in e-mobility to produce both plug-in hybrids and purely electric vehicles.

"Sportscar Together Day" will be a global event, with celebrations rolling through time zones around the world. The hashtag #SportscarTogether will allow participants everywhere to share their experiences on social media.

The Porsche anniversary year culminates September 27-30 with the largest Porsche gathering in the world, Rennsport Reunion VI, at the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca near Monterey, California. Vintage and contemporary Porsche race cars, their drivers, and Porsche engineers are the stars of this event, which drew nearly 60,000 people when it was last held in 2015.

"Sportscar Together Day" highlights in the U.S. include

- Alt Park Concourse, June 8-10

Porsche is the honored marque at the Alt Park Concours d'Elegance in Cincinnati, Ohio.

- Detroit Metro Porsche Dealers, June 8

The 70th Anniversary Celebration will be held at the private M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, including a Porsche Drive Experience event coached by Porsche Sport Driving School instructors.

- New York Tri-State Dealer Sportscar Together Day at MetLife Stadium, June 9

The Tri-State Porsche dealers are co-hosting a large scale cars and coffee event including a historic 70th Anniversary photo. For more information and to register go to http://www.sportscartogethertristate.com.

- Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, June 9

Driving and heritage event with food, music and special features in the Center's restaurant, classic restoration workshop and other spaces. Open to anyone who registers in advance by visiting www.sportscartogetherPEC.com.

- Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles, June 9

Driving and heritage event with food, music and special features in the Center's restaurant, motorsports workshop and other spaces. Open to anyone who registers in advance by visiting www.sportscartogetherPEC.com.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; and Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 189 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

