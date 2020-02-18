June 20-21, 2020 Phantasmic Fest to Focus on Fantastic Art Confab Gathers Eclectic Mix of Sci-Fi, Asian-Inspired Art, Artists

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of all things formidably fantastic and phenomenal can collectively find fulfillment the weekend of June 20-21, 2020 at Phantasmic Fest.

Phantasmic Fest — a convention and exhibition featuring Asian-Alternative, horror, sci-fi, cyberpunk and fantastical art that brings together the creators of those genres and their fans — will take place at THE LAB, 12838 Weber Way in Hawthorne, Calif.

According to founder and organizer Mark Alamares, "This eclectic gathering will introduce fans and collectors to established and up-and-coming artists from around the world. Horror, science fiction and fantasy works have tapped into our unified subconscious, influencing generations of artists. Phantasmic Fest celebrates that elusive spark of imagination for a unique convention experience."

Phantasmic Fest will feature selected vendors, creators and artists, as well as exhibits that will show off the meticulous designs and craftsmanship of illustrators, designers, animators and sculptors. It will be a marketplace to obtain unique toys and hobby items, as well as jewelry and fashion. The two-day gathering will feature an exciting Creator Clash live art competition, as well as presentations influenced by manga, anime, film, sci- fi, fantasy, horror, illustration, sculpture, concept art, dolls, fine art, digital art, tech and videogames.

Currently scheduled to appear are Xu Zhelong (Creature modeler, traditional sculptor of mythic monsters), James Marsano (Digital and traditional sculptor & figure maker for DC Collectibles), Akihito (Creature sculptor and makeup artist for Deadpool 2, The Mist) and Ray Loka (Silversmith, gothic and horror jewelry designer) with more artists to follow.

Phantasmic Fest will also feature an Artist Alley and a variety of vendors selling Model Kits, Garage Kits, Art Toys, Sofubi (soft vinyl figures), Vintage Japanese Toys, Collectibles, Art Prints, Photography, Jewelry, Ball-Jointed Dolls, Smart Dolls, Humanoids, 3D Printed Sculptures, Manga and Apparel.

Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, with a VIP Party limited to 250 guests from 8-10 p.m.; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Tickets are $25 each day or $40 for a weekend pass. The VIP Party admission is $100. A VIP Weekend pass that includes admission for both days and the VIP Party is $125.

For more information, visit www.phantasmic.com.

Tickets may be purchased direct at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/phantasmic-festival-tickets-75772811519.

