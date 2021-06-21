June 24 VOICE Talks to Explore Why Inclusivity Builds a Better Voice Ecosystem

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- " VOICE Talks," a monthly hour-long talk show that discusses the latest developments in voice technology, announced that its June episode will highlight "Why Inclusivity Builds a Better Voice Ecosystem."

The June 24 episode will air at 2 p.m. ET and highlight the innovative voice-enabled apps and collaborations that are reintroducing history to new audiences.

"When we set out to create the VOICE community, we wanted to ensure it was inclusive of individuals of all backgrounds," said Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev and founder of the show. "The June VOICE Talks will look at how voice-enabled apps can share stories from the past to positively impact our future. We're thrilled to welcome prominent guests on this month's show who will highlight their work, which will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on future generations."

The show will feature experts discussing why it is essential for the voice tech community to build for everyone. Guests will include:

Civil rights leader and engineer Dr. Carl B. Mack , former executive director at the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and member of the NAACP will discuss the launch of the voice-enabled action he created, "This Day in Black History." This resource, adapted from the Black Heritage Day IV calendar, allows users to discover deeper context of important dates and figures in black history.

former executive director at the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and member of the NAACP will discuss the launch of the voice-enabled action he created, "This Day in Black History." This resource, adapted from the Black Heritage Day IV calendar, allows users to discover deeper context of important dates and figures in black history. Sara Dayton , director, Strategic Projects at Penguin Random House, and Matthew Calamatta , chief technology officer at Matchbox Mobile will discuss how they created the "Who Was Heroes" app to introduce kids to important historical figures through digestible clips from the publisher's series of 100+ books.

director, Strategic Projects at Penguin Random House, and chief technology officer at Matchbox Mobile will discuss how they created the "Who Was Heroes" app to introduce kids to important historical figures through digestible clips from the publisher's series of 100+ books. Leslie Garcia-Amaya , Global Product Partnerships lead at Google, and Lilian Rincon , senior director, Product Management at Google will describe how they envision D&I contributing to the creation of better products.

, Global Product Partnerships lead at Google, and , senior director, Product Management at Google will describe how they envision D&I contributing to the creation of better products. Bertrand A. Damiba , group product manager at Google Assistant, and Alana Conner , staff UX researcher, Assistant Foundations at Google will discuss the importance of Product Inclusion, and why it's crucial to think critically about how things are created and shared on the platform.

In addition, Ashwin Karuhatty, Cloud Database Partnerships at Google, and Sofia Altuna, host of VOICE Talks will look back at the past year and make a BIG announcement about the year ahead.

About VOICE Talks

Produced by Modev and presented by Google Assistant, the award-winning VOICE Talks is the fastest growing internet technology show featuring industry leaders discussing the latest developments relating to AI-powered voice technologies. Developers, marketers, gamers and voice tech enthusiasts can tune-in live for the chance to interact and ask questions with the show's host, or share their video story in advance.

SOURCE Modev

