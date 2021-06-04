June 4th Short Film Day: Supporting Short Films That Open New Worlds & Through Visual Images Connect Us With The World.

TOKYO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals, is proud to announce the new Global Spotlight Award on "Short Film Day" which was established on June 4, 2018. On June 4th 1999, our film festival came to life on the streets of Shibuya, Harajuku, and Omotesando in Tokyo.

SSFF & ASIA 2021 Global Spotlight Award Nominations 【Nomination】 Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, Starring Tilda Swinton "The Human Voice" （Spain） / Produced by Billie Eilish "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY"（USA）/ Directed & written by Travon Free "Two Distant Strangers" （USA）/ Directed by by Darren Strowger, Starring Jude & Rafferty Law "THE HAT" （UK）/ Directed by Kar-Wai Wong "One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart"（HK)

Even under the unprecedented pandemic, filmmakers submitted more than 6000 short films and continued to communicate with the rest of the world through visual images. In this 23rd year of SSFF & ASIA, we found renewed "power of cinema" once again.

Aimed at short films that reveals to us new worlds & through the films, connects us with the world, here are the 5 nominations for the 1st Global Spotlight Award!

These films were created by artists active in all fields around the world, including the music, film, and visual image industries & shown on various platforms, including online.

Global Spotlight Award

This film festival was started in 1999 to introduce short films that were not yet familiar to Japan. In our 23rd year, we continue to change with the times. Not only have the choices of film and visual experiences have expanded for audiences, but now, anyone can share their creativity, insights, and themes with the world through various filming devices. We established this award with the desire to shine a new spotlight on this immense potential and support the opening of a path that connects the world through short films.

The Global Spotlight Award winner will be announced at the Opening Ceremony of SSFF & ASIA 2021, on Friday, June 11. The global live streaming of the event will start at 4:30pm JST / 7:30am UTC. https://shortshorts.org/2021/en/openingceremony/

