June Border Data Show That the Biden Administration is Hiding Illegal Migration, Not Stopping It, Says FAIR

News provided by

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

18 Jul, 2023, 21:13 ET

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statements were issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the June border encounter data released by Customs and Border Protection:

"Encounters of illegal migrants by the Border Patrol at the Southwest Border were down in June, but only because the Biden administration has invented other means of allowing large numbers of inadmissible aliens to enter the country. While Customs and Border Protection data highlights the decline in the number of people entering between ports of entry along the southern border, the number of encounters nationwide remained an unacceptably high 211,575 last month, or more than 7,000 per day. Under the highest year of the Trump administration, in 2019, average monthly encounters were 95,668, or roughly 3,100 per day. The Biden administration can hardly claim success.  

"When it comes to illegal immigration, the Biden administration's strategy is to make it less visible to the American public, not to rein in the unprecedented flow of migrants. Their strategy entails redirecting migrants away from crossing between ports of entry, by allowing them to enter through land ports of entry or to fly directly to the United States. They have done so through the blatant abuse of parole authority and by encouraging a growing number of illegal migrants to use the CBP One phone app.

"Those who are entering through these back channels illegally created by the administration are still illegal aliens and still impose the same burdens on communities and taxpayers struggling to cope with the impact of Biden's policies. The June encounter numbers are hardly cause for celebration, but rather another example of the administration's resolute effort to maintain an open-borders policy while claiming they are controlling it."

Contact: Ira Mehlman, 202-328-7004 or [email protected] 

ABOUT FAIR        

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

