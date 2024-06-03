June is Automotive Service Professionals Month

Ideal Time to Recognize Indispensable Work of Vehicle Service Professionals

LEESBURG, Va., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM).

"Automotive Service Professionals Month is the perfect time to recognize skilled professionals for the valuable service they provide to motorists from coast to coast," said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. "We welcome everyone to join ASE in celebrating vehicle service pros and taking a moment to thank them for the important work they perform."

Automotive service professionals are employed at general repair shops, vehicle dealerships and service stations across the country, performing an essential service to the motoring public by keeping their vehicles in safe, dependable operating condition. Because today's motor vehicles are highly complex with more advanced features than ever before, these highly trained professionals must stay up to date on ever-evolving vehicle systems and technologies to effectively perform vehicle maintenance and repairs.

ASE helps car owners easily identify automotive professionals who have proven themselves to be competent and knowledgeable. Earning the prestigious ASE Blue Seal emblem signifies that a service professional possesses the essential knowledge and skills needed to perform service and repairs with excellence. The process to become ASE Certified requires qualified work experience and passing a challenging test for each certification. ASE Certified technicians are required to prove their technical knowledge by retesting every five years to keep their certifications current.

"While Automotive Service Professionals Month is a time to celebrate technicians for keeping vehicles on the road safely, it is also the perfect time to thank the knowledgeable parts professionals at your local auto parts store," continued Johnson. "If you have a great automotive service professional story to share, please send it to us at [email protected]."

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 220,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

