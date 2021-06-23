June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

"I get nausea both from my migraine aura and from the extreme pain of the migraines themselves," says one migraine patient who suffers from migraine-related nausea. "I usually take a prescription but I recently ran out of medication. I tried Sea-Bands and got substantial relief. I am very impressed with the product and shared with my migraine group where there are a lot of people who would prefer using alternative treatments."

According to the Migraine Research Foundation, migraine affects approximately 39 million men, women, and children in the United States and 1 billion worldwide. Migraine attacks are unique to each person and can occur with varying frequency, severity, and symptoms. Along with the most obvious symptom of severe headache, about one-third of migraine sufferers experience nausea and vomiting that can result in dehydration.

"Our acupressure wristbands have been proven to work fast, even as fast as 5 minutes, and provide effective relief without any side effects," explains Sea-Band President Leonard Nihan. "Ginger has been used to treat nausea for thousands of years and Sea-Band ginger gum or concentrated lozenges also provide effective nausea relief."

While the cause of nausea related to migraine is not known, taking migraine medication can be difficult if nausea and vomiting symptoms are present. "Sea-Bands are an ideal remedy because there's no worry about taking the medication orally, which can sometimes be challenging," says Nihan. "It's a safe alternative with no contra-indications. It's even FDA-cleared as a Class II medical device."

"We're proud to support the American Migraine Foundation in helping to raise awareness for Migraine and Headache Awareness Month," Nihan says.

Sea-Band acupressure bands and Sea-Band Ginger Gum are leading drug-free remedies that provide an easy and natural way to combat the debilitating nausea that can often accompany migraine and other headaches. Learn more about Migraine and Headache Awareness Month at americanmigrainefoundation.org.

About Sea-Band International

Sea-Band International is a leader in the field of natural personal care products designed to promote health and wellness. Products include the Original Sea-Band acupressure wristbands, Sea-Band Anti-Nausea Ginger Gum, and Sea-Band Mama Ginger Lozenges. Sea-Band products are available in most supermarkets, pharmacies, and online at www.sea-band.com.

