SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Migraine & Headache Awareness Month (MHAM), an opportunity to raise awareness about migraine and other headache diseases. Migraine impacts forty million people in the United States, one billion people across the globe, and is recognized as the #2 cause of disability worldwide. Currently, about 16 million people with migraine in the U.S. are undiagnosed. Approximately 400,000 Americans experience cluster headaches, recognized as one of the most painful diseases a person can have.

This year, MHAM is focused on A New Era of Care and the impact of COVID-19 on individuals with migraine and other headache diseases.

"There is currently no cure for migraine, but we are in a renaissance of new treatments, therapies, and approaches to managing the disease,'' explained Wendy Bohmfalk, Chairperson of the MHAM Committee. "If you have been struggling in silence, now is the time to speak up, educate yourself, and seek care. You might just change your life."

A New Era of Care & COVID-19 Impact

During the pandemic there has been a significant rise in telemedicine. According to a survey by the Headache and Migraine Policy Forum and MigraineAgain, 78% of migraine and headache patients used telemedicine after the start of the pandemic, in comparison to just 22% before the pandemic. This trend is ushering in a new era of care, where patients can interact with health professionals from the convenience and comfort of their homes. The survey also revealed that there has been a nearly 70% rise in the number of migraine attacks during the pandemic and 84% of people have more stress managing their disease.

On the treatment front, there are new options for patients to explore. "Migraine and headache patients now have more options due to a wave of innovation in acute and preventive care," noted Dr. William Young, Professor of Neurology, Thomas Jefferson University and Medical Advisor for the Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients. "These include CGRP monoclonal antibodies, gepants, lasmiditan, and several neuromodulation devices."

Advocacy Events

The full calendar of MHAM events, updated on a regular basis, can be accessed here.

"Migraine and headache diseases are invisible illnesses, but our community includes more than 40 million Americans that are standing up, fighting stigma, and demanding to be seen, treated effectively, and respected," explained Kevin Lenaburg, Executive Director CHAMP (Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients).

Observance Days

June 1: Headache at Work

June 6: Veterans with Headache Diseases

June 7: Remembrance Day

June 19: Disparities in Headache Diseases

June 20: Headache Diseases and Men (Father's Day)

June 21: Shades for Migraine

June 29: Chronic Migraine Awareness

Each observance day represents an important topic being addressed within the migraine and headache community. To learn more about MHAM's observance days and the sponsoring organizations, please visit the MHAM website.

About CHAMP

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) is a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served. CHAMP brings together 20 organizations and opinion leaders in this disease area to enhance communication, coordination, and collaboration to more effectively help people wherever they are on their patient journey. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/

About National Migraine & Headache Awareness Month

MHAM is a disease awareness month that plays a vital role in raising public knowledge, addressing stigma, and building a stronger community of patient advocates. Every June MHAM dedicates the month of June to spreading awareness and education through various campaigns and initiatives observed throughout the United States. To learn more please visit: https://www.migraineheadacheawarenessmonth.org/

SOURCE Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients

Related Links

https://headachemigraine.org/

